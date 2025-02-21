The opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve ended in confusion, causing the race organisers to cancel the results.

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers was initially declared the winner, but a majority of the peloton went off course and missed the finish line entirely. This mistake led to a chaotic situation, forcing officials to void the stage result and leaving the outcome of the race unclear.

What happened in the race?

After coming off a roundabout and heading into the final straight, the majority of the peloton took a wrong turn, veering onto the right-hand side road. They charged forward, thinking they were heading towards the finish line, only to realise too late that they had missed the correct route, completely bypassing the actual finish.

Following the race, the organisers announced on social media that the result had been annulled and that they would provide more details soon. Later on, they provided an update on the event’s official website, stating: “The College of Commissaires of the 51st Volta ao Algarve has taken the decision to cancel the first stage of the race. On the approach to the finish line in Lagos, the peloton became divided and a large number of the riders took the wrong route, followed the detour of the support cars and missed the finish line.

“The College of Commissaires interpreted the regulations and, given what happened, decided to cancel the stage because they considered that sporting truth did not prevail in the end.

“All the technical information was clear that the runners should go left at the last roundabout. The fact is that some of them took the right, in a lane parallel to the finish line.

“It was a wrong decision by the peloton but it’s clear that we didn’t do enough to avoid this outcome, which we very much regret.

“In view of the stage’s neutralisation, the peloton will set off this Thursday for the 2nd stage of the Volta ao Algarve with the clock reset to zero. The stage links Lagoa to Alto da Fóia (Monchique), covering 177.6 kilometres.”

With this, the team Ineos Grenadiers shared on their social media: “Following the finish, the decision was made to cancel stage one of the Volta ao Algarve without a result. Cycling is tough. Some days you win but most you lose.

“We want to pay tribute to the incredible love and dedication that organisers and volunteers put into our sport, as well as its amazing fans. We’re thankful that today everyone finished safely, but let’s use this opportunity to continue to shine a light on making the best sport in the world a safer one.”

