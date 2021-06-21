Vivian Hsu’s nickname was ‘toilet’ in primary school

- Advertisement -

Taipei — In Taiwan, it is now the time of the year for elementary school graduations and anyone who has ever been a student has been sharing their yearbook photos online to commemorate the occasion. Actress Vivian Hsu recently posted her graduation photos from 34 years ago on her socials.

The 46-year-old shared that her “jellyfish hair” — puffy on top and wispy at the bottom — was so unflattering that she “couldn’t imagine anyone having a crush on [her].”

“Anyone who liked me must have been more interested in my personality!” she added.

Interestingly, Hsu also shared that her nickname back in school was ‘toilet’, as her original Chinese name, Hsu Su-chuan, sounds like ‘xi shou jian’, which is ‘toilet’. The good thing is that the actress does not seem to have any hard feelings about being called ‘toilet’ and even poked fun of herself in the post. “Toilet, why did you purse your lips in the photo? Were you feeling shy?” she wrote.

Hsu also explained why she had that hairstyle in school, according to 8days.sg.

“I lived in Taichung with my father and younger brother after my parents divorced when I was in Primary Three,” she shared. “My older sister and mum lived in Taipei. Daddy Hsu didn’t have time to care about my hairstyle, but that’s fine because people with interesting life stories are more charming.”

Born on March 19, 1975, Vivian Hsu is a Taiwanese singer and actress. Hsu rose to prominence in Japan, where she made her first appearance in 1995 and has become a highly recognized celebrity with her countless appearances in media during the late 1990s.

She was also the main vocalist for Black Biscuits, a Japanese dance band that released four singles, “Stamina”, “Timing”, “Relax”, “Bye-Bye”, and one album, Life. All of these four singles reached the top 5 spots of the Oricon singles chart, and Life reached No. 6 in the album chart.

The second of three children, Hsu was born to a Hoklo father and Tayal Taiwanese Aborigine mother as Hsu Su-chuan and used this name until she began her modelling career.

