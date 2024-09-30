SINGAPORE: The pandemic was a wake-up call for the business world. It pushed companies to change their strategies and encouraged many employees to explore new career paths and find new ways to make a living.

However, this period of change represented something monumental for three friends from different parts of the globe; it signalled the start of their entrepreneurial journey to build a contact lens brand called ‘HeyLens.’

How the three came together to build HeyLens

In 2020, Mabel Koh, a 29-year-old engineer from Singapore, reached out to her longtime friend Chua Hui Lin, a 29-year-old second-generation business owner in Malaysia, to revisit the dream they had cherished for ages—starting their own contact lens brand.

According to the Vulcan Post, this idea had been near and dear to them since their secondary school days, but the timing—and the lack of resources—had never been quite right.

Once they decided to go for it during the pandemic, they wasted no time getting down to business. They carefully chose a manufacturer, created eight coloured lenses, and ensured they had all the necessary approvals.

As they built the foundation of their business, they knew that branding and marketing would be crucial for their success.

That’s when Koh decided to reach out to another close friend, Novita Lam, a 31-year-old influencer from Indonesia with a strong presence in the digital world.

Initially, Koh intended to only seek her expertise and advice on marketing strategies. However, as Lam learned more about the concept and vision behind the project, she found herself genuinely captivated by the idea.

This enthusiasm led her to provide guidance and actively join the venture, contributing her unique insights and influence to its growth.

The brand’s expansion and products

Since its official launch in September 2023, HeyLens has rapidly expanded across Singapore. In just one year, the brand has secured a presence in 13 retail locations throughout the city-state, making it easier for customers to find stylish and comfortable contact lenses.

In addition to physical stores, HeyLens has also launched an online shop, broadening its reach and offering customers the convenience of shopping from anywhere.

Customers can explore three unique in-store and online collections: the Cafe Series, the Daily Essential Series, and the dazzling Skyline Series. The Cafe and Daily Essential series offers various shades of grey and brown, perfect for everyday use.

The Skyline Series, however, takes things to another level with its sparkling, eye-catching designs, allowing customers to shine with “stars in their eyes.”

In November 2023, HeyLens posted a TikTok video showcasing how their Skyline Series lenses look when worn, giving viewers a firsthand glimpse of the collection’s stunning effect.

Each contact lens costs S$30.00. The brand also offers a Clarity Kit contact lens case and a Sanctuary Kit contact lens case that cost S$3 each.

Moreover, according to CNA Lifestyle, the founders plan to expand their collection with two or three new lens designs, including a galaxy-inspired theme that promises a unique and cosmic flair.

