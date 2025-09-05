// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 5, 2025
Photo: Kuala Lumpur International Airport / Wikimedia Commons
Asia
1 min.Read

Visa-free, but not trouble-free: Indian tourists deported in droves from Malaysia

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

KUALA LUMPUR: The increasing number of Indian citizens being turned away at Malaysia’s entry points has led the Indian High Commission to release the following advisory: Have your papers ready or be extradited.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) has stepped up checks at the country’s entry points, especially at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). This has resulted in more foreigners being denied entry.

Indian nationals can enter Malaysia without a visa for 30 days. However, many have been denied entry and placed in the “Not To Land” (NTL) category.

Immigration officers have flagged foreigners arriving with insufficient funds, unverifiable accommodation, questionable return tickets, and those suspected of job-seeking while posing as tourists.

Those on the NTL list are held in airport holding areas until a flight is available to send them home, which can sometimes take days.

The advisory from the High Commission of India was issued this week after a series of entry denials raised concerns among Indian nationals.

The mission urged its citizens to strictly follow Malaysian entry rules and reminded them that the visa waiver, which is extended until December next year, is only for short-term visits and not for work.

“Unscrupulous agents are misleading Indian citizens about jobs in Malaysia under the visa-free scheme.

“The 30-day relinquishment does not include work engagement. Tourists and holidaymakers are strongly directed to avoid being cheated,” the high commission stated.

It stressed that visitors must show evidence of adequate funds, certifiable housing reservations, and binding return tickets, along with required registration on the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card portal.

Reports also indicated that the crackdown is due to an increase in fraudulent entries, including the arrest last month of an Indian national at KLIA for using a fake passport.

An Immigration source confirmed that KLIA sent home more than a hundred foreigners last month alone, most of them flagged under the stricter vetting system.

This move demonstrates Malaysia’s effort to balance facilitating travel with preventing abuse of the visa-free entry system, especially amid reports of growing syndicate activity, including the “flying passport” scheme and ghost entries.

Sources mentioned that the Immigration Department and MCBA are collaborating with airlines to improve pre-departure screening and are also monitoring social media for illegal recruitment of Indian job seekers.



