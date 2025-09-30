// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Viral video shows cyclist assaulting pedestrian after clash at Chai Chee junction

Jewel Stolarchuk
Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A video showing a violent altercation between a cyclist and a pedestrian at a traffic crossing has gone viral, after footage from a car’s dashcam captured the cyclist assaulting the pedestrian.

The 57-second clip was uploaded to the SGRV Facebook page on Sunday (Sep 28). In the video, a pedestrian—apparently looking down at his phone—can be seen crossing the road when a man on a bicycle collides with him head-on in the middle of the crossing.

The cyclist immediately pushes the pedestrian and appears visibly angry, while the pedestrian takes a step back and raises his hand in what seems to be an attempt to apologise. The cyclist leans forward, pointing and shouting at the pedestrian before suddenly slapping him across the face with his left hand.

The slap was so forceful that the pedestrian’s hat flew off. He stumbled several steps and nearly fell before regaining his balance. Items he had been carrying also fell to the ground.

See also  Neighbours call for help after seeing maid crying on 8th-floor window ledge in Bukit Batok HDB flat

The video ends with the cyclist leaving the scene, while the pedestrian bends down to retrieve his belongings and then continues to cross the road.

According to the post, the incident took place at about 5:18 p.m. on Sep 25 at a junction with Chai Chee Avenue 3.

The footage drew widespread attention online, with many netizens expressing sympathy for the pedestrian. Many blamed the cyclist and commented that he should have been more careful himself.

Others pointed out that the cyclist had a clear view of the pedestrian walking towards him and could have easily avoided the collision by turning slightly, but chose to continue forward, resulting in the confrontation.

