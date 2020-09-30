Video on Singaporeans and Malaysians arguing during pandemic goes viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore—If you need a laugh today, check out this clip from comedian Funny Punjabi Guy who uploaded a 19-second video entitled “Singaporeans and Malaysians arguing during the pandemic.”

The video has 6,000 likes and shares on Twitter since it was uploaded on September 28.

Funny Punjabi Guy is Singaporean comedian Calvin Singh, whose latest video pitting the two nations has over 130,000 views.

He captioned it, “I miss Malaysia!”

The video has two characters, both played by the comic, comparing life in Malaysia and Singapore. It starts with the Singapore character saying that life is better in his country, and follows it up by saying that one dollar in Singapore is worth three Malaysian Ringgit, and then laughing.

The Malaysian guy retorts, “But things are cheaper!”

Mr Singapore then says, “Okay, but we have the strongest passport.”

The Malaysian man then says, “But can you guys travel?”

After Mr Sinagpore sheepishly says no, Mr Malaysia says “We can go Penang, Genting, everywhere.”

Mr Singapore says, “Stop,” but the Malaysian man says, “You can go where? Chinatown? Little India?”

“Bro, stop,” Mr Singapore begs him again…and a little later whines, “I’m sorry!”

To which Mr Malaysia says, “Bodoh.”

Netizens could obviously relate to the video. One Singaporean wrote that he was jealous, “Singapore is just too small lah”

For one netizen, the video is proof that “Singaporeans have a sense of humour.”

A number of commenters really enjoyed the “bodo” at the end.

-/TISG

