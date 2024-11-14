SINGAPORE: A serious traffic accident occurred in the early hours of this morning at the intersection of Orchard Road and Handy Road. According to dashboard camera footage posted on the Singaporeroadsaccident.com Facebook page, a woman was struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road, seemingly distracted by her mobile phone.

The video reveals that the pedestrian traffic light on the sidewalk had turned red as the woman continued to cross the road. She appeared to be scrolling on her phone, unaware of the oncoming vehicle.

The car, which had a green light at the time, approached the intersection and could not brake in time to avoid a collision. The impact knocked the woman several meters forward, where she landed heavily in front of the vehicle.

In the aftermath of the accident, the video shows the driver reacting in shock and exiting the vehicle to check on the woman, who was visibly shaken but attempted to sit up after the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force has since confirmed that they received a report of the accident at 3:15am and that one individual was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident has ignited a debate online, with many netizens weighing in on pedestrian safety. Some commenters expressed frustration with the woman’s apparent inattention, asserting that pedestrians must be responsible for their own safety and should not play with their mobile phones while crossing the road.

Others sympathized with the driver, expressing hope that he will not be blamed.