Vicki Zhao finds calm in Buddhism after years away from the limelight

CHINA: Zhao Wei, also known as Vicki Zhao, has been turning to Buddhism in a big way. As reported by VnExpress, it’s like she’s on a personal quest to find some calm and get a deeper understanding of herself. She’s been learning all about Buddhist ideas, and she even took a special trip to Tibet, which must have been a really significant experience for her.

On May 21, Zhao Wei took to social media to share what was on her mind. It seems like this journey into Buddhism is a significant part of her life at the moment.

The quote she posted, from this Tibetan Buddhist teacher named Chogyam Trungpa, is all about what courage really means – it’s not about pretending to be fearless, but about being okay with showing your vulnerable side. According to On, that social media post actually gave us a little window into her thoughts and what she’s been learning.

Deep self-reflection

Apparently, she mentioned how a certain book has been helping her to really look at her own weak spots and vulnerabilities, instead of just trying to put up a defence all the time. It sounds like she’s doing some deep self-reflection. She has been quite open about her spiritual path on social media. She’s been sharing about practising mantras and regularly posts updates about her journey of self-discovery and inner growth.

Earlier in May, she also shared some wisdom from another Buddhist teacher, Khenpo Sodargye. This quote was about how someone really skilled can take something ordinary, like plants, and make it into medicine. In the same way, someone who’s really dedicated to their spiritual practice can find meaning and inspiration in absolutely everything around them.

Pilgrimage

In 2024, Zhao Wei made a special trip to Tibet for a pilgrimage. From the photos that emerged, you could see her really taking her time to explore everything – the ancient Buddhist statues, the intricate paintings, and the beautiful artwork. It seemed like a deeply personal and spiritual journey for her, a way to connect with the rich history and traditions of Buddhism.

It’s always been interesting how Zhao Wei, despite being in the public eye as a famous actress, has managed to keep her personal life pretty private. She’s always been somewhat guarded about what she shares.

Fans miss Zhao Wei

And you can really tell she’s made an impact because even now, through her Weibo updates, her fans are still holding out hope that she’ll one day return to acting. Fans are missing Zhao Wei on the screen.

Despite all the fans expressing their wish to see her back in the entertainment world, Zhao Wei hasn’t said anything about it. She hasn’t given any hints about future projects or a possible return to acting. It really seems like her mind and energy are currently directed towards other aspects of her life.

It’s interesting because the last time Zhao Wei was really seen out and about was at a Fendi fashion event back in July 2021. In China, she even served as the brand’s spokesperson. But then, just a month later in August 2021, it was like she suddenly disappeared from the internet.

Vanished from streaming sites

All her movies vanished from streaming sites, and even her name was taken off those film award websites. Plus, all the brands she worked with started deleting or hiding posts about her on Weibo. It made a lot of people think she’d been “banned,” even though no one ever officially said why.

Baidu points out that these kinds of sudden disappearances and bans are pretty standard in the entertainment and sports industries in China. It often happens when someone is seen to have crossed the line, either ethically or legally.

And it’s not just about their movies or shows being taken down. It’s like they try to erase the person’s entire presence.

Social media platforms also scrub away pretty much anything connected to these individuals. It’s like they’re trying to erase their presence online.

And thinking about Vicki Zhao, who’s 49 now, it’s almost hard to picture just how famous she used to be in China. She was a really big star.

Four Dan Actresses

She was even part of this elite group called the “Four Dan Actresses,” which basically meant she was one of the top four actresses who were making serious money in the country. And it wasn’t just acting – Xinhua pointed out that she’s one of those rare female Chinese artists who’s really made a mark in movies, TV shows, and even music. She was a real powerhouse.

On top of her entertainment career, Zhao Wei was also a savvy businesswoman.

In 1999, Zhao Wei wasn’t just an actress; she was also a go-getter who started her own businesses in different fields.

Then, when she married Huang Youlong, a businessman from Singapore, in 2008, their combined business smarts really paid off.

So rewind to 2019, and Vicki Zhao and Huang Youlong were sitting on a serious pile of cash! We’re talking about a jaw-dropping 4.5 billion yuan – that’s roughly $625 million in US dollars. That kind of money actually put them in the big leagues, ranking them at number 912 on the Hurun Rich List of wealthy folks in China. They were a financial powerhouse couple back then.

However, it came to light towards the end of last year that Vicki Zhao had actually revealed that she and Huang had been divorced for “many years.”