SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media, posting photos and videos of the renovation effects caused by her upstairs neighbour in her HDB unit.

They show her ceiling to have gotten badly damaged from the drilling on the higher floor, causing her own floor to be strewn with debris from fallen bits of cement and paint.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group page on Sept 23 (Monday), a Facebook user who goes by EishAa IchAa on the platform wrote, “This is totally unacceptable.”

Ms IchAa explained that workers started hacking and drilling on the first day of renovations, causing damage to their property. “It’s a matured HDB block with a strong solid ceiling,” she added.

She also wrote that “such negligence caused hefty damages” and that the renovations had been done “very dangerously” without consideration for the safety of other units and their occupants.

Ms IchAa expressed that they were fortunate to be at home when the renovations started; otherwise, their two cats would have gotten hurt, “and no one will bear responsibility for it!”

In the first video she posted, drilling could be heard very loudly. Bits and pieces began to fall from small holes in the ceiling. As the hole got bigger and bigger, people could be heard shouting “Oh my God” and calling for one another.

She also provided a close-up video and photo of the hole.

Many people have since reacted to, commented on and shared her post. Some advised her to report to HDB as soon as possible. One commenter who had a similar issue said that in their case, HDB responded within a few hours.

One said it’s always best to take existing photos of the ceiling before renovations start, as well as any leaks or cracks. This would support any feedback, he added.

Others told her she needed to hold the people in charge of the renovations responsible for all the necessary repairs on her unit. A couple of commenters surmised that the problem was also due to a spalling concrete issue, which the upstairs renovations accelerated.

Some were more alarmed, however.

“Tell them to stop work immediately. Unacceptable! Your ceiling will drip water in the future,” a Facebook user said.

Another appeared to agree with this, saying that the damage would affect the structural integrity of the slab and that later, leaking would be a bigger problem.

The Independent Singapore contacted Ms IchAa for comments.

