‘Very cool experience’: Circus performer stunned to see SM Lee, Ho Ching in the audience on Valentine’s Day

SINGAPORE: A street performer got the surprise of his life when Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching showed up during his act at Rainforest Wild Asia in Mandai Wildlife Reserve on February 14.

Bryan Wong, who goes by @brylights on social media, posted a video where he asked the crowd to say “hi.” What he did not know was that there were some VIPs among them.

He panned his camera around to show the audience, who obliged him by enthusiastically waving and yelling “hi,” before zeroing in on a smiling SM Lee, who also waved, and Mdm Ho. They were flanked by a few serious-looking bodyguards.

On Instagram, Mr Wong wrote that he was “STUNNED LIKE (A) VEGETABLE,” and added, “For my international followers, that is our ex Prime Minister.”

The busker also posted a video of his full performance that a member of the audience had sent him. In it, SM Lee and Mdm Ho, plus two little girls, can be seen in the background enjoying the act amid admiring exclamations from others in the crowd.

Mr Wong explained that it was the first time in two years for him to use a larger wheel in his performance, one that was 3 kg heavier than the cyr wheel he’s been using recently. It meant that halfway through the performance, he was already so tired and made so many mistakes. (Not that anyone could tell, probably.)

“It was so horrible! But other than that, it was a really fun experience,” he said.

Mr Wong added that the first time he saw the former Prime Minister in the crowd, he was absolutely shocked. Wondering what to do and whether he should acknowledge SM Lee, he realized that the audience had already seen on his face that something was up, so he decided to say, “Everyone, that’s our ex-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong,” which drew cheers from the crowd.

The performer noted how nice SM Lee was but decided to tease him by saying, “Sir, you are really cool, but this is still my show,” which he called a classic busking line.

He was upset, however, that he had not brought his 360 camera, which would have captured the entirety of their interaction, but was thankful for the audience member who filmed the performance and then sent him the footage. /TISG

