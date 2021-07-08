Vera Wang shares her secret of looking good at 72

- Advertisement -

Some of you may have recalled when fashion designer Vera Wang was in the headlines for looking good at the age of 70.

During that time, the now-72-year-old shared that her secret to looking fabulous is “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, and not much sun”. It may sound simple enough, but it is not exactly. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Wang revealed her lifestyle habits, which she says help her maintain her youthfulness.

“The people I work with are all very fit, so that pushes me to ‘work out’ too,” Wang said, before going on to share that she’s “not very keen on going to the gym”.

Rather, she chooses workouts that are lighter in intensity, like running on a treadmill or riding her bike. With weight training, Wang only lifts either two-pound or three-pound dumbbells, for less than five minutes a day. Her favourite form of exercise is golf, which she considers as a “stationary exercise”, as reported by 8days.sg.

“ I’m terrible [at golf] but enthusiastic,” she said. For the fashion designer, the most important factor is not working out, but her diet.

“My favourite thing to eat for breakfast is an omelette with a little toast and maybe a slice — just one — of bacon.” she said.

Wang has chicken soup with lots of vegetables for lunch and for dinner. She has a home-cooked Chinese meal. She’ll opt for something different sometimes, like sashimi with brown rice or boiled cauliflower with chicken and rice, or an artichoke salad with fish. Wang definitely indulges in a cheat meal every once in a while.

“I have a storeroom just for candy, another for cornflakes, and one for Cheetos and goldfish crackers, which I dubbed as my ‘Orange Food’ storeroom, I’m a potato chip fiend,” she said.

The one thing she does not indulge in anymore is Diet Coke. “I gave up Diet Coke six years ago, that was one of the toughest things to do,” she said, adding that she now drinks water instead.

Well, water and a vodka cocktail.

And finally, Wang says she takes time to wind down at home after work.

“My night only starts after I take a very long hot bath. I’ll light some candles, turn on the news, and try to catch up on what happened that day. That’s the only time where I can really breathe, it’s a really important [part of the day] for me,” she said. /TISG

