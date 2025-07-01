Venezuela alleges U.S. ‘abduction’ of 18 migrant children

CARACAS, VENEZUELA: Venezuela has accused the United States of “kidnapping” 18 Venezuelan children after their migrant parents were extradited without them. According to the latest Inquirer report, Jorge Rodríguez, the speaker of Venezuela’s National Assembly, alleged that the children, ranging in age from one to 12, were parted from their families without clarification.

A harsh separation — children left behind

Rodríguez expressed his horror at what he called a ruthless and unwarranted parting of families, affirming that countless expatriated parents are already back in Venezuela. “Not only have they committed no crime,” Rodríguez said, “But they are now suffering the inhumane punishment of being separated from their daughter, son, grandson, or granddaughter.” Although he did not stipulate the point at which the children were separated, Rodríguez maintained that the U.S. government bore full responsibility for what transpired.

Notwithstanding the two countries’ diplomatic ties being cut off since 2019, Venezuela agreed to take in expatriated nationals. However, with this accusation, the delicate relationship between Washington and Caracas has become tense.

High-profile case sparks international attention

The storm follows an episode earlier this year that gained international media attention. In April, Venezuelan officials accused the United States of kidnapping an infant, Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal, whose parents were extradited on separate occasions, her mother to Venezuela and her father to a prison in El Salvador. U.S. officials maintained that the child had been placed in foster care for her protection, citing apprehensions that her parents were allied with the infamous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. The child was ultimately reunited with her mother in May.

A broader campaign — Return of migrants from El Salvador

Besides alleging the “kidnapping” of 18 children, Venezuela is also demanding the return of over 200 Venezuelan refugees who were deported from the U.S. and sent to El Salvador’s maximum-security CECOT jail. The facility is known for putting gang members under extreme security and severe conditions. Venezuelan authorities contend that these expulsions amount to human rights encroachment and are pressing for a global review.

As the clash continues, Venezuela has shown an inclination to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, raising questions about whether backchannel discussions are in progress to resolve what it sees as a humanitarian disaster ingrained in migration strategy.