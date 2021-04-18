Entertainment Celebrity Vanessa Morgan brings baby to Riverdale set

Vanessa Morgan brings baby to Riverdale set

"Welcome to set, little Riv!!" Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, wrote.

Vanessa Morgan brought her baby River to the set of Riverdale. Picture: Instagram

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan who stars as Toni Topaz on the hit CW teen drama brought her three-month-old son River to the set on Thursday, she revealed on Instagram. The 29-year-old posted pictures of the visit, posing on the set of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe with River. “Back to work looks a lil different these days,” she captioned the photos. The mother-of-one received a lot of love on the post, including some heartfelt messages from her co-stars.

Vanessa Morgan poses in front of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe with River. Picture: Instagram

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, left the baby angel emoji and a white heart in the comments.

Fangs Fogarty actor Drew Ray Tanner also commented, calling the pair “Beautiful souls!”

In January, Morgan welcomed River with her estranged husband Michael Kopech, as reported by Yahoo. Kopech, 24 had filed for divorce after six months of marriage, just days after Morgan announced her pregnancy in July with photos and videos from a party of close friends and family.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” Morgan wrote. “It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious.”

Morgan concluded with a line from Robert Munsch’s I Love You Forever, quoting: “‘I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶’ – if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼.”

When the Riverdale star announced her pregnancy, Kopech was not in any of the images or videos shared on her socials. The Chicago Tribune reported that Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, citing court records. According to the outlet, the documents were filed in Morris County and a hearing date was not listed. /TISG

