// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Relationships
2 min.Read

Using dating apps is the most anti-human way of dating, where’s the fun, asks Gen Zs?

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Nowadays, dating apps promised to revolutionize romance as people turn swipes into soulmates. However, several Gen Z are logging off of this new way of finding a partner, declaring that they feel tired from fake matches and from swiping from one person to another.

On Reddit, a netizen asked: “Why are so many Gen Z giving up on dating apps?”, curious as to why this is felt by the majority of the generation, and wanting to know the reason behind this changing view about such mobile applications.

Other people shared their thoughts and answers to this question in the comments section of the post. One netizen boldly claimed that using dating apps is the most ‘anti-human’ way of dating. This is related to another comment stating: “Truthfully they are a terrible way to date. That doesn’t mean that people don’t find successful relationships on them, but more often than not you’re going to be disappointed because the way dating apps work just isn’t how we form healthy relationships with other people.”

See also  Bumble’s 2024 dating trends: Survey shows 38% Singaporeans prefer "slow-dating"

Another netizen shared an experience and admitted: “I mean, I’m not giving up on them. I think there’s positives and negatives to both in-person and online dating. In-person has sucked for me just as much as online dating has, if not more. At least with online if it doesn’t work out, you never have to see them again and they aren’t in your immediate social circle. A lot of in-person relationships come from social circles one has joined or worse…..work. So if things go south, there is now an added layer of awkwardness.”

One more netizen remarked that dating apps are reliant on physical attractiveness, and that dating in real life seemed to be more productive and ‘normal’.

“I find that it is more productive to get to know someone, their hobbies, interests and see roughly how it aligns with your views, then decide on physical attractiveness if you should stay friends or pursue a romantic relationship,” the comment concluded.

See also  No MC allowed? SG father in his 60s loses new cleaning job at one of Singapore’s top universities after taking medical leave, son seeks help online

More netizens claimed that it is better to meet people organically because in dating apps, one can be seen as an option. This can lead to burnout because people are tired of matching with people who do not match with their standards, and those who they refuse to settle with. Furthermore, some really do believe that the best form of relationships come from friendships.

Other related news

In similar articles, it was stated that a 2018 study revealed that the reason partnered people use Tinder (a dating app) was to either look for hookups, or see what was out there on the dating market to estimate their own value. Approximately half of the non-single people in the survey said that they had actually met up in person with someone from the app, while the other half said they didn’t follow through with meeting up.

Moreover, it appears that dating apps aid cheaters as the swiping feature and heavy reliance on photos and the limitless nature of potential partners all make it hard to settle for just one person.

See also  ‘I feel stuck’ — Singapore woman says ex-husband left her with S$230k debt

Read more about the article here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore driving test pass rates decline again; nearly 100,000 people took the tests last year

More learners are signing up for driving tests, but fewer are passing, reflecting changing preferences, stricter assessments, and growing demand for lessons.
Singapore Politics

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore driving test pass rates decline again; nearly 100,000 people took the tests last year

More learners are signing up for driving tests, but fewer are passing, reflecting changing preferences, stricter assessments, and growing demand for lessons.

2 months’, 2 weeks’ jail for man who wed second woman in Las vegas without divorcing wife

He had traveled to the United States in 2017 in order to marry another woman, even though he had not divorced his wife.

5+ months’ jail for Australian woman who spray-painted Salvation Army walls & vans at Upper Bukit Timah Rd

A 43-year-old Australian woman who spray-painted offensive words at The Salvation Army at Upper Bukit Timah on Dec. 25, 2025, has been sentenced to five months and six weeks' jail. The woman, Dian...

Another food stall nightmare revealed: Food stall owner processes duck on the dirty floor, customers caught the act and was disgusted

Diners complained that a food stall owner at the cooked food center was unhygienic, processing raw duck on the ground, which they found disgusting.

Business

46-year-old ‘jumbo’ executive flat in AMK sells for S$1.35 million

Ang Mo Kio has recently recorded another notable transaction in the HDB resale market. On 5 March, a resale executive flat in the estate changed hands for S$1,350,000, setting a new benchmark for i...

Six years under a narcissistic boss took a heavy emotional toll, employee shares

This article exposes the emotional toll of narcissistic bosses, showing how toxic leadership can drive burnout and career disruption. By sharing real experiences and practical advice, it validates ...

‘How long can someone endure burnout?’ Man shares years of constant exhaustion

SINGAPORE: Feeling tired after a long week of work is one thing. Feeling completely drained for years is another

Global capital flows into Singapore often end up in real estate

Dubai crashes and Singapore thrives at the same time.

Singapore Politics

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

© The Independent Singapore

// //