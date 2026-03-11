Using dating apps is the most anti-human way of dating, where’s the fun, asks Gen Zs?

Nowadays, dating apps promised to revolutionize romance as people turn swipes into soulmates. However, several Gen Z are logging off of this new way of finding a partner, declaring that they feel tired from fake matches and from swiping from one person to another.

On Reddit, a netizen asked: “Why are so many Gen Z giving up on dating apps?”, curious as to why this is felt by the majority of the generation, and wanting to know the reason behind this changing view about such mobile applications.

Other people shared their thoughts and answers to this question in the comments section of the post. One netizen boldly claimed that using dating apps is the most ‘anti-human’ way of dating. This is related to another comment stating: “Truthfully they are a terrible way to date. That doesn’t mean that people don’t find successful relationships on them, but more often than not you’re going to be disappointed because the way dating apps work just isn’t how we form healthy relationships with other people.”

Another netizen shared an experience and admitted: “I mean, I’m not giving up on them. I think there’s positives and negatives to both in-person and online dating. In-person has sucked for me just as much as online dating has, if not more. At least with online if it doesn’t work out, you never have to see them again and they aren’t in your immediate social circle. A lot of in-person relationships come from social circles one has joined or worse…..work. So if things go south, there is now an added layer of awkwardness.”

One more netizen remarked that dating apps are reliant on physical attractiveness, and that dating in real life seemed to be more productive and ‘normal’.

“I find that it is more productive to get to know someone, their hobbies, interests and see roughly how it aligns with your views, then decide on physical attractiveness if you should stay friends or pursue a romantic relationship,” the comment concluded.

More netizens claimed that it is better to meet people organically because in dating apps, one can be seen as an option. This can lead to burnout because people are tired of matching with people who do not match with their standards, and those who they refuse to settle with. Furthermore, some really do believe that the best form of relationships come from friendships.

In similar articles, it was stated that a 2018 study revealed that the reason partnered people use Tinder (a dating app) was to either look for hookups, or see what was out there on the dating market to estimate their own value. Approximately half of the non-single people in the survey said that they had actually met up in person with someone from the app, while the other half said they didn’t follow through with meeting up.

Moreover, it appears that dating apps aid cheaters as the swiping feature and heavy reliance on photos and the limitless nature of potential partners all make it hard to settle for just one person.

