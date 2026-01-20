Use Your RoadSense: Traffic Police step up enforcement against helmetless cyclists on Singapore roads

SINGAPORE: Traffic police have stepped up enforcement against cyclists flouting road safety rules, with a renewed focus on those riding without helmets on public roads.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 19), the Traffic Police reminded the public that all cyclists and pillion riders must wear protective helmets when cycling on roads. The reminder was published on the “Use Your RoadSense” page, alongside images showing recent enforcement actions against non-compliant riders.

According to the post, wearing a helmet can “significantly reduce the risk of head injuries” in the event of a fall or collision. The police stressed that the requirement applies regardless of whether the cyclist is the rider or a passenger.

The Traffic Police also urged cyclists to wear clothing that ensures safe visibility. These measures, the police noted, play an important role in reducing accidents involving vulnerable road users.

The enforcement push comes amid ongoing discussions about road-sharing behaviour in Singapore, as cycling continues to grow in popularity for commuting and recreation. While infrastructure continues to expand, cyclists are exposed to far greater risks when basic safety measures are ignored.

In their post, the Traffic Police appealed to all road users to adopt the “We First” mindset, a reminder that cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians each play a role in road safety. “Look out for one another and do their part to create a safer road environment,” the police said, helps create safer roads so that “everyone can return safely to their loved ones.”