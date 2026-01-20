// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Traffic Police step up enforcement against helmetless cyclists on Singapore roads
Photo: Facebook screenshot @roadsense.sg
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
1 min.Read

Use Your RoadSense: Traffic Police step up enforcement against helmetless cyclists on Singapore roads

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Traffic police have stepped up enforcement against cyclists flouting road safety rules, with a renewed focus on those riding without helmets on public roads.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jan 19), the Traffic Police reminded the public that all cyclists and pillion riders must wear protective helmets when cycling on roads. The reminder was published on the “Use Your RoadSense” page, alongside images showing recent enforcement actions against non-compliant riders.

Traffic Police step up enforcement against helmetless cyclists on Singapore roads
Photo: Facebook screenshot @roadsense.sg

According to the post, wearing a helmet can “significantly reduce the risk of head injuries” in the event of a fall or collision. The police stressed that the requirement applies regardless of whether the cyclist is the rider or a passenger.

The Traffic Police also urged cyclists to wear clothing that ensures safe visibility. These measures, the police noted, play an important role in reducing accidents involving vulnerable road users.

The enforcement push comes amid ongoing discussions about road-sharing behaviour in Singapore, as cycling continues to grow in popularity for commuting and recreation. While infrastructure continues to expand, cyclists are exposed to far greater risks when basic safety measures are ignored.

See also  Stories you might've missed, Mar 1

In their post, the Traffic Police appealed to all road users to adopt the “We First” mindset, a reminder that cyclists, motorists, and pedestrians each play a role in road safety. “Look out for one another and do their part to create a safer road environment,” the police said, helps create safer roads so that “everyone can return safely to their loved ones.”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

32 y/o Singaporean woman earning S$4k a month says she’s ‘tired, burnt out, and wants to quit’

SINGAPORE: After nine years in the workforce, one 32-year-old...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

Singapore Politics

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

© The Independent Singapore

// //