MALAYSIA: Recent revelations about billions of dollars in unclaimed inheritance have sparked uncomfortable but necessary conversations among Malaysians regarding death, personal finance, and estate management. These discussions have left many in the country realizing the critical need to preserve their legacies for future generations. Yet this is something that far too many overlook, allowing unclaimed assets to be forfeited to the government after 15 years of inactivity. As Malaysia grapples with the uncomfortable truth about its estate planning crisis, it’s clear that action must be taken now to avoid this loss.

The struggling state of estate planning in Malaysia

In an article published by the South China Morning Post, government-appointed inheritance trustee Amanah Raya reported that an astounding 65 billion ringgit (approximately US$14.8 billion or S$20 billion) is currently under government management due to a lack of proper estate planning. This figure reflects a staggering issue – only 5% of Malaysia’s 34 million people have any form of estate planning in place, leaving the vast majority vulnerable to financial and legal hurdles when it comes to managing and securing their inheritance.

Ahmad Faizal Sulaiman Khan, the group managing director of Amanah Raya, highlighted this alarming trend, pointing out that most Malaysians fail to take steps to manage their estates. This oversight places a significant burden on loved ones, who are often left navigating complex legal systems and facing lengthy delays in releasing inherited assets.

Cultural barriers and lack of awareness

While the financial implications are severe, there is a deeper, cultural challenge at play. Many Malaysians avoid discussing or planning for death due to ingrained superstitions and taboos around the subject. Eugene Yeong, a lawyer and estate planning expert, noted that cultural beliefs often discourage conversations about death, which can result in delayed or non-existent estate planning.

Furthermore, the general public remains largely unaware of the importance of estate planning. This lack of awareness leads to procrastination in drafting wills, even though it can be relatively inexpensive to establish a legally valid one. Basic wills can be set up for as little as 500 ringgit (about US$114), with costs rising based on the complexity of the estate.

Without a will, families are left to untangle a web of paperwork, legal processes, and financial issues that can take years to resolve. As Shane Ng, a senior wealth planner at Prudential, explained, the absence of a will can cause major complications, including the need to settle debts and taxes before accessing the estate. This not only prolongs the process but also places immense stress on grieving families.

A wake-up call for future generations

Aishah Shamsuddin’s story highlights the importance of estate planning for even those with modest assets. Despite having a comfortable life with her husband and successfully supporting their children’s education, Aishah realized the potential for conflict within her family regarding their home and belongings. While Islamic law provides a general framework for asset distribution, having a will makes the process clearer and easier for everyone involved.

For Aishah and her husband, the goal was simple – avoid creating unnecessary tension among their children after their passing. Estate planning isn’t just about money; it’s about peace of mind and ensuring that loved ones are spared unnecessary conflict and financial burdens.

As Malaysians are confronted with the uncomfortable truth about the billions of unclaimed inheritances, the importance of estate planning has never been clearer. The combination of cultural reluctance and lack of awareness must be addressed to ensure that individuals don’t lose their hard-earned wealth to the government.

Planning for the future can safeguard not just financial assets but family harmony as well. Now is the time to start preserving legacies for generations to come.