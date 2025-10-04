US senator pushes plan to hit China where it hurts if Taiwan is threatened

WASHINGTON: As tensions continue to simmer in the Taiwan Strait, Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is leading a new push in Congress aimed squarely at deterring China from making any military move against Taiwan.

On Friday, Risch unveiled the Deter PRC Aggression Against Taiwan Act—a bill that would create a joint task force between the State and Treasury Departments. Its job? To identify Chinese military and civilian targets that could quickly be hit with sanctions, export bans, and other economic penalties if Beijing uses force against the island.

Risch says the goal is simple: be ready to act fast. Drawing on lessons from the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the bill is designed to prevent the U.S. from being caught off guard if China decides to act.

“After seeing how tough it was to impose effective sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, we’ve learned some important lessons,” Risch said in a statement. “This bill is about making sure the U.S. is better prepared—so if China ever chooses to use force against Taiwan, we can respond quickly and hit them where it matters most: economically.”

High-stakes timing

The timing of the bill’s introduction is no coincidence. It comes just days before a high-profile meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where a potential trade deal is expected to be front and centre. The message from Capitol Hill: even as diplomacy unfolds, Congress is taking a harder line.

Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive—and dangerous—flashpoints in U.S.–China relations. Beijing sees the self-governed island as a breakaway province, and it hasn’t ruled out using force to bring it under its control. Washington, while walking a diplomatic tightrope, continues to be Taiwan’s most important international backer.

The State Department reiterated that U.S. policy hasn’t changed. It opposes any unilateral moves to alter the status quo. But behind the scenes, analysts say there’s growing concern that Trump, eager to notch a win on trade, could be tempted to offer Beijing concessions on Taiwan—worrying allies in Taipei and across the region.

Congress sends a signal

Risch’s bill is just one of several bipartisan efforts moving through Congress that aim to reinforce the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s security. Lawmakers from both parties increasingly see the island not just as a partner, but as a linchpin for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Even as the Biden administration previously said it did not support Taiwanese independence, Beijing is now pressuring Washington—under Trump—to go further and make that rejection explicit. Lawmakers like Risch are pushing back, aiming to box in future administrations with pre-approved tools to respond quickly and forcefully if China crosses any red lines.

At its core, the measure indicates a comprehensive plan of action: gear up in peace to prevent warfare. In an age of changing power balances and increasing tyrannical assertiveness, Congress wants the U.S. to be equipped and prepared, not just to talk, but to act.