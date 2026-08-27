US Open 2026: Can Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka defend their titles?

In this 1xBet review, we look at the prospects of last year’s US Open champions ahead of the upcoming Grand Slam.

Alcaraz has yet to find his form

Carlos Alcaraz last took to the court four months ago. After defeating Otto Virtanen in the round of 32 at the ATP 500 Barcelona Open, Alcaraz withdrew from his match against Czech player Tomáš Macháč due to a serious wrist injury. The former ATP No. 1 was forced to miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and his recovery process is still not complete.

Meanwhile, the dual power of recent years in men’s tennis has given way to Jannik Sinner’s dominance. The world No. 1 won Wimbledon, but in Paris the Italian exited early after suffering sudden dizziness caused by extreme heat. In the long-term betting market, Sinner is the clear favorite for the upcoming US Open at odds of 1.64. Alcaraz is second at 3.06.

In 2024-2025, these two players shared the Grand Slam trophies. Back then, the odds on both men winning were roughly equal, ranging from 2.50 to 2.65. Feel the difference?

Experts are skeptical about Carlos’s chances, as he has now gone 120 days without competitive match practice. Several hard-court “warm-up” tournaments in Washington, Montreal, and Cincinnati are held ahead of the American major. Players not only earn prize money and ranking points there, but also use these events to prepare for the more prestigious tournament. It was recently announced that Alcaraz will skip Cincinnati and return to action directly at the 2026 US Open.

At the moment, there is no 100% guarantee that the Spaniard will participate. He is listed as the No. 3 entry on the tournament’s official website, but everything will depend on his condition in the second half of August.

Andy Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion, does not recommend that Carlos return to competition in a best-of-five-set tournament, where even an early-round match can last three to four hours. Add to that the prospect of playing every day in the high temperatures and humidity typical of New York in early autumn.

An injured wrist poses a particular danger. The joint plays a crucial role when the racket makes contact with the ball, and it will be difficult for Alcaraz to produce his trademark shots.

The Spaniard is also set to lose the No. 2 spot in the ATP rankings to Alexander Zverev. This means that at the 2026 US Open, Jannik and Carlos will no longer be placed at opposite ends of the draw, making a clash between the fierce rivals possible as early as the semifinals. Sinner has beaten Alcaraz in their last two meetings, but both players were in optimal condition at the time. Now, everything has changed – the Italian has at least a physical advantage. There are also rumors about the Spaniard’s psychological state.

Sabalenka lacks consistency

Aryna is the undisputed favorite at all the 2026 Grand Slams, yet the world No. 1 has not won a single major this year. Sabalenka’s results have been declining:

Australian Open – runner-up;

Roland Garros – quarterfinals;

Wimbledon – round of 16.

The Belarusian has won prestigious tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells, but those successes came in the second half of March. On the downside, she suffered early exits in Madrid, Rome, Berlin, and Toronto. Moreover, Sabalenka consistently lost to significantly lower-ranked opponents.

At this point, any underdog could pose a serious challenge to the defending US Open champion. The history of women’s tennis over the past decade shows that Grand Slams can easily be won by players who are not even ranked in the world’s top five.

The 2026 US Open starts on August 30. Follow the thrilling battles on the courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with 1xBet!