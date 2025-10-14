// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
International
2 min.Read

US draws the line, stands with Philippines as South China Sea standoff escalates

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: The United States is standing firmly behind the Philippines after a tense maritime standoff with China over the weekend in the South China Sea — a region that’s increasingly becoming a geopolitical powder keg.

The showdown took place close to Sandy Cay in the Spratly Islands, where Chinese watercraft allegedly used water cannons and assaulted a Philippine vessel. The episode triggered a strong response from Washington, with US officials warning that China’s actions are putting one of the world’s busiest and most important trade routes at serious risk.

“We stand with our Philippine ally as they confront China’s dangerous actions, which undermine regional stability,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Monday. He stressed that the US is committed to defending the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty — a pact that says an attack on either country’s public vessels, aircraft, or armed forces in the South China Sea is covered under mutual defence obligations.

China, meanwhile, fired back. Its Foreign Ministry accused the Philippines of provoking the clash and insisted that Beijing was only protecting its sovereignty and maritime rights.

This latest encounter adds more fuel to a long-simmering dispute. China claims nearly the entire South China Sea — citing its controversial “nine-dash line” — but that claim was dismissed in 2016 by an international tribunal, which sided with the Philippines. China has ignored the ruling.

The South China Sea is no small matter. More than US$3 trillion (S$3.9 trillion) worth of trade flows through it each year. It’s also a hotspot of overlapping territorial claims involving not just China and the Philippines, but Vietnam, Malaysia, and others.

The US has repeatedly called out China’s aggressive moves in the region. In a separate statement, the State Department accused Beijing of breaking its promise to settle disputes peacefully.

The statement viewed these actions as not only provocative but deeply destabilising. It added that China’s maritime aggression continues to threaten peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Back in Washington, the incident has reignited calls for the US to do more than just issue warnings. Some lawmakers say it’s time for concrete steps to support the Philippines — not just words.

For now, the US is sending a strong signal that it won’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening in the South China Sea. But whether that message translates into real action is still an open question.

