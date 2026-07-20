US Department of State issues global travel caution amid heightened tensions in the Middle East

On Saturday (July 18), the United States Department of State issued a global caution for American citizens travelling and living overseas because of escalations in the Middle East.

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” it read.

The statement reminded Americans living in the region “to exercise increased caution,” encouraging them to monitor the news for breaking developments.

This comes during the height of summer travel, not only for many Americans, but for those from Europe as well. The statement warned travellers of possible flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures that may cause travel disruptions.

It further advised US citizens to follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate, warning that the country’s diplomatic facilities have been targeted, including outside the Middle East.

“Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the Department of State said.

Americans who are overseas have been encouraged to enrol at step.state.gov to receive the most recent security alerts, and those who are planning to travel are advised to read the Travel Advisory and detailed information for their destination, and any recent alerts at travel.state.gov/destination.

The US-Iran War

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel started bombing Iran, which retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases, as well as blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

While the presidents of the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war on June 17, the ceasefire between them collapsed on July 8, and hostilities have resumed since then.

The US has recently targeted Iran’s coastal surveillance and air defence facilities and its missile and drone storage sites.

Iran has struck back, with two US servicemen killed in Jordan on Friday (July 17) when a military base was targeted. Another soldier has gone missing, and four others were medically evacuated.

Additionally, Jordan’s international airport at Aqaba was evacuated, and the Kuwait International Airport was also hit by missiles and drones from Iran./TISG

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