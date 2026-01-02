US calls on China to step back as Taiwan drills raise tensions

UNITED STATES: The United States has urged China to show “restraint” after a series of military drills around Taiwan that simulated a blockade of the island, warning that aggressive actions could unnecessarily heighten regional tensions.

In a statement on Thursday, the State Department criticised Beijing’s recent tough talk and military exercises, which drew sharp criticism from Taipei.

“China’s military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott. “We urge Beijing to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue.”

He added, “The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including by force or coercion.”

Earlier this week, China launched missiles and deployed jets and naval vessels in drills that simulated surrounding Taiwan—a move Beijing frames as protecting its territorial claims. While such exercises have become routine and caused little disruption to daily life on the self-governing island, they still send a clear message of power.

Taiwan’s leaders, however, are taking no chances. President William Lai Ching-te reaffirmed his commitment to national sovereignty and stronger defence.

“As president, my stance has always been clear: to resolutely defend national sovereignty and strengthen national defence,” Lai said Thursday. He also pointed out a stalled $40 billion proposal to expand Taiwan’s military spending, which has been blocked by the opposition-led legislature.

“The coming year, 2026, will be a crucial one for Taiwan,” Lai added. “[We must] make plans for the worst but hope for the best.”

While US lawmakers frequently voice support for Taiwan, official policy remains intentionally vague, offering no guaranteed military response if China attacks. Washington did, however, approve an US$11 billion (S$14.85 billion) arms package for the island recently.

Meanwhile, U.S President Donald Trump downplayed the idea of a near-term invasion, citing his personal rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping and decades of Chinese naval drills in the region.

“They’ve been doing naval exercises for 20 years in that area. Now people take it a little bit differently,” Trump said Monday.

With tensions simmering, the Taiwan Strait continues to be a high-stakes zone where military posturing, political strategy, and global diplomacy collide—a delicate dance between caution and confrontation.