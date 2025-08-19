Upset over girl’s rejection, 12-year-old boy assaults her younger brother, landing him in hospital

MALAYSIA: After being rejected by a girl his own age, a 12-year-old in Johor allegedly turned to bullying her 10-year-old brother, causing him to suffer a concussion and be hospitalised. The 10-year-old victim is a nasal cancer patient.

Malaysian publication The Oriental Daily reported on Sunday (Aug 17) that the incident took place back in February this year, behind the toilet at a religious school. The victim was punched, kicked, hit on the head and even forced to remove his clothes by the 12-year-old, while the bully’s friends looked on.

The victim’s mother said that her son was sent to the hospital after he came home and complained of a headache and body weakness. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Worried about her brother’s state, the victim’s sister finally admitted the truth behind the attack on Mar 24.

The 10-year-old boy spent two weeks in the hospital, from Mar 12 to 16. Despite being discharged, doctors warned that it could take as long as three years for him to fully recover, and he has to take long-term medication. He also risks an epileptic episode if he suffers a fall, doctors cautioned.

Unfortunately, despite moving to a different primary school, the bullying has not stopped. The same victim was attacked by another classmate on Aug 7 and admitted to the hospital for treatment again.

The boy’s mother, who has involved the police, told the press, “I don’t understand why my son is always the victim. Is he treated like this because he is weak and has an illness?”

Johor education authorities have intervened in the matter and visited the victim’s family over the weekend. Investigations are ongoing.