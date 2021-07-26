Updated news on Kingdom’s new spin-off focused on Joo Ji Hoon’s Character

- Advertisement -

Seoul – Streaming company Netflix has officially responded to reports about a spin-off episode of Kingdom. The hit series released a special 92-minute episode Kingdom: Ashin of the North on July 23.

The spin-off special is an extension of Kingdom Season 2 and it tells the story of Jun Ji Hyun’s character Ashin, whom Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon)’s party encountered on their journey north at the end of the season.

Within the same day, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that “Kingdom” was preparing to release a second special episode in the style of “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.”

Named “Kingdom: Tale of the Crown Prince” (literal translation), the special would reportedly be helmed by “The Outlaws” director Kang Yoon Sung and focus on the past and present of Joo Ji Hoon’s character Lee Chang.

However, Netflix clarified later that day, “Nothing has yet been decided,” as reported by Soompi.

Born on May 16, 1982, Ju Ji Hoon is a South Korean actor and model. His first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama Princess Hours. His other notable works include The Devil, Antique, Mask, Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and its sequel, The Spy Gone North, Dark Figure of Crime and Kingdom.

In 2003, Ju debuted as a model, in advertisements for clothing brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Reebok. He won many awards for modeling. Before entering the entertainment industry, he studied at Tongwon College, majoring in e-Business

Ju had various bit parts in television dramas, but it was in 2006’s romantic comedy Princess Hours, based on the manhwa Goong, that he achieved breakthrough. The drama was a hit domestically with a peak rating of 28.3%, and internationally across Asia, catapulting Ju into Korean Wave stardom. He won the Best New Actor award at the MBC Drama Awards along with his co-star Yoon Eun-hye. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

