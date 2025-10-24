// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 24, 2025
Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to be available from October 27

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced that updated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available from next Monday, Oct 27.

In a joint statement, the CDA said the updated LP.8.1 Moderna and LP.8.1 Pfizer/Pfizer vaccines will be offered under the national vaccination programme at more than 600 general practitioner (GP) clinics, 10 polyclinics, and through mobile vaccination teams across the island.

Approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the new formulations are designed to provide stronger protection against current and emerging strains of the coronavirus, while maintaining a safety profile similar to earlier versions.

Under the National Immunisation Expert Committee’s (NIEC) 2025/2026 COVID-19 vaccination recommendations, seniors aged 60 and above, frail individuals aged six months and older, and nursing home residents are advised to receive the updated shots.

Authorities also encourage healthcare workers and individuals who live with or care for vulnerable persons to get vaccinated to help reduce the risk of severe illness and transmission.

