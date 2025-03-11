SINGAPORE: In the fast-paced world of banking, ensuring that employees, especially women, can strike a balance between their career and family responsibilities is not just a matter of flexibility—it’s a powerful tool for advancing women’s careers. Choo Wan Sim, the Head of UOB TMRW Digital at United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB), believes that providing such support is among the most effective ways banks can empower women to excel.

An article from Asian Banking and Finance hinted that this approach is reshaping what leadership in banking looks like, offering women the chance to thrive both at home and in the workplace.

Flexibility at work: A game-changer for women

Women in the workforce often juggle multiple roles—caregivers, professionals, daughters, wives, and friends. At UOB, Choo notes that the flexibility to manage both professional and personal responsibilities can make a world of difference. The bank offers options such as flexible working hours, staggered schedules, and the ability to take up to two hours off each month without needing to apply for leave. Employees can also enjoy shorter work hours on Fridays.

For Choo, who is a mother of three boys, this flexibility allows her to be there for her children’s milestones while still staying on top of her professional duties. “It allows me to extract myself from work, attend to the children, and immediately return to my tasks afterward,” she shares. Such supportive measures not only help employees manage their lives but also encourage them to take on leadership roles, knowing they won’t have to choose between their careers and family.

The importance of mentorship and opportunities for growth

Choo’s career trajectory is a testament to the power of mentorship and the right opportunities. Before entering banking, she worked as a flight attendant, dreaming of exploring the world and gaining life experiences. However, it was during her early career years that she learned valuable lessons in humility, which shaped her future path.

A key turning point came when a female leader allowed her to enter the insurance industry. After a few years, her mentor moved into banking, and Choo followed, eventually making her way into the payment, credit card, and unsecured loan segments of banking. Ten years later, Choo applied for the position of Head of UOB’s mobile-only banking arm, UOB TMRW, and seized the chance. Today, she leads UOB’s digital banking initiatives across Singapore and the region, with a focus on streamlining online transactions and improving customer experience.

Choo credits the mentorship she received along the way as critical to her success. Her story underscores the importance of female leadership and mentorship in opening doors for the next generation of women professionals.

Breaking stereotypes and championing gender diversity

While women in banking continue to make great strides, Choo acknowledges that certain stereotypes about gender persist. From a young age, girls are often told that they are better suited for humanities and languages, while boys are expected to excel in math and science. These misconceptions can deter women from pursuing careers in fields like banking and technology, where leadership roles are still often dominated by men.

However, Choo sees progress. She points to the growing number of successful women in leadership positions within banking and technology as evidence that change is happening. “The awareness and importance of gender diversification are growing,” she says. The banking industry is increasingly focused on creating diverse and inclusive workplaces with mentorship programs and initiatives designed to challenge outdated stereotypes and empower women to take on leadership roles.

With industry leaders like Choo Wan Sim driving the change, the future of women in banking looks brighter than ever. By continuing to break down barriers and offer the support women need to thrive both personally and professionally, banks can help pave the way for a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.