Business

UOB CEO’s pay drops 5.5% in 2024 despite record profit

ByMary Alavanza

March 23, 2025
UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong

SINGAPORE: UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong’s total pay for 2024 dropped by 5.5% to S$15 million, even though the bank posted a 5.8% increase in net profit to S$6.05 billion.

In UOB’s annual report released on Friday (March 21), his pay included a salary of S$1.44 million and a bonus of S$13.56 million. He also received S$46,944 in benefits, such as transport and event-related perks.

According to The Business Times, Mr Wee’s 2024 salary was 2% higher than in 2023, but his bonus fell by 7.7% from S$14.69 million in the previous year.

The report stated that 60% of Mr Wee’s variable pay is deferred and will be paid over the next three years. Of this, 40% will be given in deferred cash, while the remaining amount will be in share-linked units.

Mr Wee’s total pay was lower than that of outgoing DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, who saw his pay increase by 56.5% year-on-year (YoY) to S$17.6 million in 2024.

See also  UOB to slash interest rate on One Account

In UOB’s annual report, Mr Wee said that the bank’s financial performance stayed strong in 2024, with total income rising 3% YoY to S$14.3 billion as of Dec 31.

He also mentioned that UOB’s acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking businesses in Southeast Asia boosted its retail customer base to 8.4 million across ASEAN. He said the acquisition accelerated UOB’s regional growth by five years.

He added that with acquisition costs tapering off, the bank is now focused on deepening customer engagement to drive further growth. /TISG

Read also: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta’s salary down 27% at S$11.2M after pay cut

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Seatrium CEO’s pay jumps 126% to nearly S$4.24M after company reports first full-year profit since 2017

March 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

40% workers left in the dark, lacking proper AI training and guidelines, report says

March 23, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Genting to pay US$10.5M fine to Nevada Gaming Commission to settle Resorts World Las Vegas complaint

March 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Relationships

‘They’ve never respected my privacy’ — 17 y/o Singaporean discovers her parents secretly placed a tracker in her school bag

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

‘I dread going to work every single day’ — SME employee gets stuck with managing an entire project alone for 8 months

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Pay your own uni fees and give us a third of your salary’ — Singaporean man’s parents say

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Mother-in-law pressures her son-in-law to let her daughter ‘stay at home and be a full-time housewife’ because he earns S$6-7K/month

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.