March 17, 2025

SINGAPORE: Need a midweek escape? UNWIND @ Raffles Place is back on March 27, 2025, offering an evening of live music, creative workshops, fun park games, and an outdoor movie under the stars. Organised quarterly by Raffles Place Alliance, this event is your perfect chance to relax, recharge, and reconnect after work.

Use Mural Lingo’s Block Painting Workshop to inspire yourself

Unleash your artistic side at Mural Lingo’s Block Painting Workshop from 5.30 pm to 9 pm. No experience? No problem! Try your hand at this centuries-old craft and create your own A5 block print card—a unique keepsake or thoughtful gift.

Enjoy live music by Shak & Houg

Courtesy of Raffles Place Alliance

Let the music set the mood with two incredible local acts:
5.30 pm – 6.30 pm: Shak brings soulful acoustic tunes to ease you into the evening.
6.30 pm – 7.30 pm: Houg blends chillwave beats, funky synths, and smooth vocals for a laid-back groove.

See also  Singapore tops solo travellers' wishlist for 2024

Compete in exciting park games & win prizes

Challenge your friends and colleagues from 5.30 pm to 9 pm with exciting park games, including:

  • Chip and putt golf by Golftec
  • Basketball arcade challenge
  • Giant Jenga
  • Badminton
  • Cornhole
  • Foosball

Win exclusive prizes like gift cards to % Arabica, VIBE Bistro, CHUMS, and Golftec! (While stocks last.)

 

Outdoor screening – The Little Mermaid

Wrap up the night with a magical movie under the stars from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The first 50 registrants get exclusive treats and vouchers! Secure your seat, register here.

Visit Raffles Place Alliance’s website, Instagram and Facebook for more information.  Don’t miss out—join UNWIND on March 27 for a night of creativity, fun, and relaxation!

