;
International

Unruly illegal immigrants attacking NYPD officers again, X users tired 

ByAsir F

February 21, 2024
unruly-illegal-immigrants-attacking-nypd-officers-again,-x-users-tired 

NYPD

Being in the police department in one of the biggest cities in the world is most definitely not an easy job and the strain can be felt with thousands of illegals entering New York. The NYPD is seemingly unable to contain the amount of illegals disrupting the city. 

According to the Daily Caller, video footage shows a man in a white t-shirt and dark pants engaging in a physical altercation with NYPD officers at a Randall’s Island shelter in New York City. 

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday after officers responded to a disturbance report. Bystanders joined the altercation, with one individual hitting a female officer with a backpack. Police said the man was arguing with a security guard upon their arrival. He was subsequently removed from the shelter. 

Witnesses described chaotic scenes of yelling and fighting. Migrants expressed concerns about safety at the shelter, citing frequent violence and theft incidents. Authorities confirmed no injuries but are investigating.

Unruly illegal immigrants attacking NYPD officers 

Following the incident, X users state that the “camps” should not even exist and that those unruly folks should be deported back to their respective countries. Furthermore, conservatives claim that this whole mess would have not happened if these individuals were not allowed in the United States to begin with. 

In addition to this, others feel that these illegals do not want to integrate in society and American culture. However, some state that just like all people, there are actually some illegals who are doing their best to work and live peacefully. However, some state that those who are doing their best to work may have gotten into the United States legally. 

Read More News

This could make Donald Trump a lot of money!

The post Unruly illegal immigrants attacking NYPD officers again, X users tired  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean tells recruiters, “If you want to hire us, don’t judge us by our previous pay. Judge us by how much our work is valued”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

“You don’t give me enough” — Mum tells her jobless daughter who could only give her S$1.9K/month from her savings

December 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

“I wouldn’t want to be with someone who wants kids” — Young Singaporeans share their top relationship dealbreakers

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

$6.80 chicken rice is “very expensive” — Diner upset with her meal “portion so small that it looks like it should be only $2”

December 9, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.