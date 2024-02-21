Being in the police department in one of the biggest cities in the world is most definitely not an easy job and the strain can be felt with thousands of illegals entering New York. The NYPD is seemingly unable to contain the amount of illegals disrupting the city.

According to the Daily Caller, video footage shows a man in a white t-shirt and dark pants engaging in a physical altercation with NYPD officers at a Randall’s Island shelter in New York City.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday after officers responded to a disturbance report. Bystanders joined the altercation, with one individual hitting a female officer with a backpack. Police said the man was arguing with a security guard upon their arrival. He was subsequently removed from the shelter.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes of yelling and fighting. Migrants expressed concerns about safety at the shelter, citing frequent violence and theft incidents. Authorities confirmed no injuries but are investigating.

Unruly illegal immigrants attacking NYPD officers

The “migrant” camps in NYC shouldn’t even exist. Just deport every single one of the illegals and ban them from the US forever. This hassle could all be avoided by never letting these illegals into the US to begin with. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 20, 2024

Following the incident, X users state that the “camps” should not even exist and that those unruly folks should be deported back to their respective countries. Furthermore, conservatives claim that this whole mess would have not happened if these individuals were not allowed in the United States to begin with.

I work with a bunch and they seem to be trying. Not everyone is the same just like all peoples. — Yehoshua (@OnlyTruth26) February 20, 2024

In addition to this, others feel that these illegals do not want to integrate in society and American culture. However, some state that just like all people, there are actually some illegals who are doing their best to work and live peacefully. However, some state that those who are doing their best to work may have gotten into the United States legally.

