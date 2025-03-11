SINGAPORE: While the unveiling of the new electoral boundaries has intensified speculation over the timing of the next General Election and the rationale behind the boundary shifts, one contentious issue being discussed in online forums is the continued presence of large five-member GRCs, which some argue are unnecessary.

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng called the new electoral map “unrecognisable” and questioned the need for large GRCs, arguing that three-member GRCs would be sufficient to ensure minority representation. He suggested that large GRCs may no longer benefit the ruling party, given changing voter sentiments.

He wrote: “I think large GRCs are an unnecessary feature of Singapore elections, and forces voters to choose large teams instead of individual MPs. In the past, voters would vote in a team because of its strongest member (anchor minister). Now, I think it’s likely we will NOT vote in a team because of its weakest members (new or unpopular MPs).”

Critics of large GRCs argue that they limit voter choice by tying multiple candidates together on a single ballot, preventing voters from assessing individual MPs based on merit. By contrast, smaller GRCs and Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) allow for a more direct relationship between voters and their representatives, potentially leading to greater accountability. Additionally, smaller constituencies could level the playing field for opposition parties, which often struggle to field large teams against the well-resourced ruling party.

Singapore electoral map sees huge shake-up in EBRC report

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has cited uneven population changes as the reason for the latest revisions. Under the new boundaries, only five GRCs and four SMCs remain unchanged from the 2020 General Election. The total number of electoral divisions has increased from 31 to 33, with 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs. Consequently, the number of elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will rise from 93 to 97.

The newly created GRCs are Pasir Ris-Changi, Punggol, Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, and West Coast-Jurong West. The six new SMCs are Bukit Gombak, Jalan Kayu, Jurong Central, Queenstown, Sembawang West, and Tampines Changkat. Five former SMCs—Yuhua, Bukit Batok, Hong Kah North, MacPherson, and Punggol West—have been erased from the electoral map and have been absorbed into GRCs.