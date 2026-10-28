Unlicensed driver charged after fleeing police check, ramming patrol car, and running red lights in 3 am Marina Bay chase

Merzsam Singkee | October 28, 2026 2 m read

Photo: GenAI/TISG (for illustration purposes only)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was charged in court on Oct 27, 2026, for multiple traffic offences after allegedly fleeing a police check, colliding with a patrol car and another vehicle, and running several red lights in an early-morning pursuit around Marina Bay. At about 3:05 am on Oct 25, 2026, Police officers patrolling Raffles Boulevard approached a car for checks. Instead of stopping, the driver inched forward, forcing the officers to step aside, before accelerating away and prompting a vehicle pursuit.

The driver later stopped behind another car at a traffic light junction along Bayfront Avenue. When a patrol vehicle pulled up beside him, he allegedly tried to force his way through the gap between the stationary car and the patrol vehicle, hitting the patrol vehicle’s driver door and the rear right bumper of the other car before fleeing. During the pursuit, he also ran multiple red lights along Marina Boulevard, Sheares Avenue and Marina Link. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The driver of the stationary car suffered back pain and was given three days of medical leave.

Investigations found the man did not have a valid driving licence. His car was seized. The charges He faces six charges: dangerous driving causing hurt, failing to stop when ordered by a uniformed police officer, driving without a valid licence, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to render assistance after an accident. Dangerous driving causing hurt carries a fine of up to S$10,000, up to two years’ jail, or both. Driving without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, up to three years’ jail, or both, with higher penalties for repeat offenders, and the vehicle may be forfeited. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance each carry a fine of up to S$3,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both. Failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and driving without insurance each carry a fine of up to S$1,000, up to three months’ jail, or both, and the insurance offence can also lead to disqualification from driving.

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