SINGAPORE: CBRE has announced the exclusive launch of the Parkview Éclat luxury penthouse collection, an upscale residential offering in Singapore.

Situated at 138 Grange Road, the collection comprises two Junior Penthouses on Level 18 and a sprawling Super Penthouse on Level 20. The freehold condominium, which boasts 35 units, is positioned as a prime choice for affluent buyers seeking prestigious homes.

Each Junior Penthouse spans approximately 5,900 square feet, with a guide price of $26 million per unit. The Super Penthouse, which offers an expansive and luxurious living space, is priced at $56 million.

Commenting on the launch, Tricia Ang, Vice President for Residential at CBRE Singapore, highlighted the continued demand for high-end properties despite recent market challenges. She said:

“Despite a muted past couple of years in the Singapore private residential sector, coveted penthouse units continue to command record-breaking prices.”

“Rare freehold trophy homes like these remain highly sought-after by discerning affluent buyers who prioritize comfort and privacy for their families,” she added.

With its prime location, exclusivity, and unique offerings, Parkview Éclat is expected to attract significant interest from local and international buyers looking for premier real estate in Singapore.