In a pivotal moment for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, the United Auto Workers- UAW delivered a resounding endorsement on Wednesday. In the process, it scathingly condemned his opponent, Donald Trump.

Elections are about power

Fain didn’t hold back. He emphasized the significance of the upcoming election and urged against indifference or distraction. “Elections aren’t about just taking your best friend for the job or the candidate who makes you feel good. Elections are about power.”

With over 400,000 members, the Michigan-based UAW support could prove crucial in the battleground state. Biden secured Michigan by a substantial margin in 2020, while Trump claimed victory by a narrow margin in 2016.

UAW: Trump is a scab

Fain, who backed Biden in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016, underscored the strategic importance of choosing a leader who could champion the interests of the working class. Referring Trump as a “scab” representing billionaires, Fain criticized the former president’s response to the UAW 2019 strike, and accused him of siding with corporate interests over American workers.

Biden expressed his gratitude for the UAW support and lauded its members for their impactful strike against major auto manufacturers in the previous year.

“I’m honored to have your back and you have mine, that’s the deal,” Biden affirmed, highlighting the alignment in their worldviews.

Biden: Wall Street didn’t build America

Drawing on his history of standing with union workers, Biden pledged continued support for labor rights, as he highlighted the importance of unions in his economic vision.

“Wall Street didn’t build America, the middle class built America, and unions built the middle class,” Biden declared, ensuring working people receive their fair share.

As the political landscape takes shape, the UAW’s endorsement positions Biden as a candidate with substantial backing from a key electorate, setting the stage for a heated contest with his rival, Donald Trump.

