SINGAPORE: Union Gas Holdings is expanding its product offering to include electric vehicles (EV).

Union Gas offers EV charging solutions, The Edge Singapore reports. This follows a recent collaboration with Deltrix Limited, a Hong Kong-based charging solutions provider, after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The essence of this collaboration lies in the company’s aspiration to diversify its portfolio to cater to the EV market. The company boasts four EV charging nozzles at its headquarters, 89 Defu Lane 10.

However, Union Gas has ambitious plans to boost this infrastructure by adding a dozen more charging nozzles to the same location within the next two years.

In addition, Union Gas also aims to incorporate charging stations at its Cnergy fuel station located at 50 Old Toh Tuck Road in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the company is exploring multiple locations across Singapore to deploy additional charging stations. This expansion extends beyond Singapore, as the MOU with Deltrix includes potential ventures in Japan and the Southeast Asia region.

However, the company intends to solidify its presence in Singapore before expanding into other markets.

Mr Teo Hark Piang, CEO of Union Gas, stated the company’s rationale behind this move:

“As a fuel products provider with a history of more than 40 years, we are always on the lookout for new energy solutions to seize business opportunities and meet market demands.

The EV charging operator licence enables us to serve a new segment of customers who have transitioned from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs.“ /TISG

