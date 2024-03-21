SINGAPORE: A recent study has shed light on the significant correlation between childhood lifestyle habits and the risk of developing prehypertension later in life.

The study, which was conducted by researchers from the Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the National University Hospital, and the National University of Singapore, involved 546 children.

Researchers examined various lifestyle factors including exposure to electronic products, physical activities, dietary habits, and other behaviors at the ages of two, five, and eight years old.

The findings, published in the latest issue of the Journal of Pediatrics, paint a concerning picture of the long-term health implications associated with unhealthy childhood lifestyles.

According to the research, a staggering 71% of the children surveyed exhibited a mix of both good and unhealthy lifestyle habits. However, it was the 18% with consistently unhealthy lifestyle habits who emerged as the most vulnerable group.

These children, characterized by prolonged exposure to electronic devices, poor dietary choices including limited intake of fruits and vegetables coupled with high consumption of sugary drinks, snacks, and processed foods, and shorter duration of breastfeeding, were found to be at a nearly three-fold higher risk of developing prehypertension by the age of eight.

The study also highlighted socio-economic factors contributing to unhealthy lifestyle habits among children, with parents of these at-risk children typically having lower education levels and belonging to low-income families.

Despite having similar body mass index (BMI) levels to their peers, children with unhealthy lifestyle habits exhibited significantly higher diastolic blood pressure, fasting insulin, and triglyceride levels, indicating early signs of metabolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors.

The implications of these findings extend beyond the individual level, with broader public health implications warranting urgent attention from policymakers, healthcare providers, and parents alike.

Interventions aimed at promoting healthier lifestyle choices in early childhood, such as encouraging physical activity, promoting nutritious diets, and limiting screen time, are crucial in stemming the tide of childhood prehypertension and its associated health consequences.

As the global burden of non-communicable diseases continues to rise, studies like this serve as a stark reminder of the critical role of preventive measures in safeguarding the health and well-being of future generations.