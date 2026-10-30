Unattended cooking suspected after fire breaks out in sixth-floor Bedok North HDB unit

Aiah Bathan | October 30, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A fire reportedly broke out in an HDB kitchen, frightening residents at Bedok North Avenue 1. Shin Min Daily News reported that the fire occurred at about 3:40 p.m. on October 25 in a unit on the sixth floor of the HDB block. In a video posted by a netizen, there was black smoke continuously coming out of the kitchen window. According to the Civil Defence Force, the fire affected items in the kitchen of the unit, and investigations suggest that the fire was caused by food being cooked that was left unattended.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they used compressed air foam to extinguish the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Given that there are a lot of fire incidents happening in the country, the authorities advise residents to never leave their cooking activities unattended and to keep stoves, range hoods, and ovens clean to prevent grease buildup. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Additionally, it is encouraged that residents should avoid connecting too many electrical appliances to an outlet, and do not leave appliances unattended overnight to charge. With regard to incense sticks and cigarettes, people should completely extinguish these before throwing them away.

In other related news, a fire also broke out in an HDB flat on Mei Ling Street, trapping a female tenant in the next-door apartment.

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