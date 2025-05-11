Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk shakes hands with Russian Daria Kasatkina at the Italian Open, applauds her anti-war views

- Advertisement -

Russian athlete Daria Kasatkina’s decision to stop representing her home country and switch allegiance to Australia has received support from Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk at the Italian Open.

Kostyuk, one of the top athletes on the women’s tour, often refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents as part of their protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, after defeating Kasatkina with a final scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, Kostyuk shook the Russian’s hand, who then started representing Australia in March. Kasatkina now has a permanent residency in Australia. She has been outspoken against Russia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and the war in Ukraine.

With this news, Kostyuk praised Kasatkina for her bravery and showed her admiration after the match. After the match, she’s quoted as saying, “It’s always nice to shake hands with someone I respect… When someone not only tells the truth — calling Russia the aggressor — but also acts on it, that deserves respect.”

She added, “Daria Kasatkina has clearly spoken out against the war and made the decision to give up her Russian sports citizenship. This takes courage, and I acknowledge it. I hope this is not the final step but part of a deeper commitment. I stand with Ukraine. I stand for truth, for dignity, and for those who choose to speak and act — when staying quiet would be easier.”

Despite receiving strong support on and off the court, Kasatkina has had a hard time beginning as an Australian player. She has only won two matches and unfortunately lost three.

Last March, Kasatkina shared the announcement about her permanent residency in Australia in a social media post. Tennis Australia then commented on the said post, saying, “Welcome to the Aussie tennis family 🙌”

In another social media post, Kostyuk shared about her experience in the match with a caption, “Some matches stay with you — not just for how you played, but for what you decided. This one will.”

Netizens also shared their thoughts in the comment section. “Nice to see you shake that Aussie’s hand!”, one wrote.

Italian Open updates

In other news, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka started strong as she defeated Anastasia Potapova with a final scoreline of 6-2, 6-2. Furthermore, Coco Gauff also moved on to the next round with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 after having an intense fight with Canadian qualifier Victoria Mboko.

Moreover, Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini recently announced his retirement from the sport and admitted that this season’s Italian Open would be his last tournament. Read more of the story here.