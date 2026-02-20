UK tourist arrested after damaging 10 kiosks at HK International Airport

HONG KONG: A man was caught on camera on Monday (February 16) pushing over self-service check-in kiosks at the departure hall of Hong Kong International Airport until they fell to the floor.

The man, who is bald and bearded, had a small black bag and dressed in a black sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes, was then seen proceeding to damage the kiosks with the metal base of a signpost, as others, including security, looked on in shock and concern.

The man, who hails from the United Kingdom, has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage as well as possession of “Part 1” poisons.

The Hong Kong police apprehended him at the airport’s bus unloading area.

The incident occurred at around 6:00 a.m., the Hong Kong Free Press reported the Airport Authority as saying.

In total, the man caused damage to about 10 self-service check-in kiosks, in addition to railings and counters at Aisle J of Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport.

“Airport Authority staff and airport security personnel rushed to the scene and warned the man to stop causing further damage. Police have arrested the man and launched an investigation,” said a representative for the authority.

The man has since been identified by local police as a 35-year-old British tourist. Hong Kong police added that he was found with four Viagra pills in his backpack. These pills, which require a doctor’s prescription, are used to treat erectile dysfunction in men.

It is unknown, however, what caused the man to go on his rampage.

It is against the law to possess these pills in Hong Kong if a person does not have a prescription from their doctor. It means the man could pay a fine of as much as HK$100,000 (S$S$16,125) as well as spend as long as two years in jail.

The man reportedly arrived in Hong Kong last November and is said to have intended to buy a ticket to leave the city on the morning of February 16. However, when he got to Aisle J of Terminal 1, he was already unstable. Before he knocked the self-service check-in kiosks and destroyed a glass panel, he used his trolley to knock the aisle’s railings down. /TISG

