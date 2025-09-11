UK couple love SG so much they’ve visited 4 times in 9 months

SINGAPORE: A young British couple who have visited Singapore three times since last December are back again. It seems that Mollie and Jack, whose travels are featured on the @mollie_and_jack account on TikTok, love Singapore so much that it’s become part of their regular rotation.

The pair, who are house and pet sitters, first came to the Little Red Dot last December and stayed through the Christmas holidays. They showed up again in January and May and came back for a brief visit earlier this month.

Some commenters have suggested that Mollie and Jack even team up with the Singapore Tourism Board, given the pair’s enthusiasm for the city-state.

A number of their videos on TikTok have received tens of thousands of views, with the latest one showing them trying the Maggi goreng combo with popcorn chicken and other dishes at Adam Road Food Centre.

“This has the potential to be the number one,” Jack said of the combo.

In May, Mollie wrote that she could “happily eat satay chicken for the rest of my life”, while Jack sampled another order of Maggi goreng.

In January, when they came to Singapore for the second time, a video that showed them clearing immigration at Changi Airport in less than a minute went viral, and the pair marvelled at how efficient Singapore is.

“You don’t get that anywhere else,” Mollie said.

“THEY JUST DO IT RIGHT,” they wrote in the caption.

The video sparked some well-earned pride from locals.

“We Singaporeans sometimes take things for granted. Only when we travel out do we realise how blessed we are,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, “And if you are a resident, you don’t even need to scan your passport. It’s all done on facial recognition.”

To this, Mollie and Jack replied, “So good. We wish we were residents.”

“Thank you. Some say we are kiasu, but it’s simply because we take pride in things that we do. Have a great stay in SG and enjoy yourselves!” a TikTok user wrote.

Indeed, many commenters have expressed their appreciation for how much the pair have enjoyed Singapore, and some have even recommended hawker centres and other sights that Mollie and Jack can visit next time they come.

The pair regularly engages with commenters, thanking them and taking up their recommendations. Even the official accounts of Mandai Wildlife Reserve and Visit Singapore have joined in on the fun.

When one commenter wrote, “You guys are really quite impressive with getting to know SG,” the couple replied with “Thank you. We know SG better than our hometown now.” /TISG

Read also: Tourist says he had “3 incredible days in SG” but the hot weather got him “drenched in sweat” which made it “absolutely miserable”