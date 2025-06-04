UK Athletes supports having World Athletic Championships in London in 2029, urges the government to take action

- Advertisement -

Great Britain’s most successful athletes have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to urge the UK Government to support a bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in London.

Over 100 Olympic champions, global medallists, rising stars, and prominent personalities supported the proposal. Together, the final signatories represent over 750 medals won at international competitions–more than 300 of these were gold medals.

The athletes are calling for the event to be held once again at the London Stadium, which was the location of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as the 2017 World Championships. Athletes who signed include iconic names such as Sir Mo Farah, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jonathan Edwards, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Dina Asher-Smith, and Daley Thompson.

The 2029 Bid

The athletes’ support added a significant impact to the London 2029 campaign, which was spearheaded by Athletic Ventures, in collaboration with UK Athletics, London Marathon Events, and the Great Run Company. The bid has plans for a world-class championship at the London Stadium, and it was supported by a one-time public investment of £45 million in 2028.

Furthermore, a feasibility study estimates the event could deliver over £400 million in economic and social benefits.

Hugh Brasher, the event director of the London Marathon and the co-founder of Athletic Ventures, admitted: “This is the moment to deliver something extraordinary… London 2029 is not a risk; it’s about return on investment for the UK. Generations of athletes know the inspirational power of a home championships but this is about more than medals. It’s a vision for what this country can achieve.”

He added: “With government support in 2028, we will deliver the greatest World Championships yet: commercially robust, community powered, and globally resonant. It is set to deliver more than £400 million in economic and community impact across the UK. The time to act is now.”

The athletes were aware that without enough support from the government, the opportunity to host could be lost. Therefore, the open letter emphasizes that these kinds of events offer a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience for both athletes and fans that will surely leave a legacy.

Jack Buckner, CEO of UK Athletics and co-founder of Athletic Ventures, declared: “This is a bid rooted in credibility and ambition… We know what home support can achieve and when our greatest athletes from past and present are unified with one message, their call should not be ignored.“With London 2029, we have the chance to deliver a World Championships that lifts the nation, inspires the next generation, and showcases Britain at its very best. We’re ready. Now we need the Government to stand with us.”

Here is the full list of the people who signed the release: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Amber Anning, Dina Asher-Smith MBE, Jeremiah Azu, Steve Backley MBE, David Bedford OBE, Roger Black MBE, Tom Bosworth MBE, Joe Brier, Darren Campbell MBE, Taylor Campbell, Alastair Chalmers, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Steve Cram CBE, Linford Christie OBE, Lynn Davies CBE, Charlie Dobson, Eilidh Doyle, Jonathan Edwards CBE, Hannah England, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sir Mo Farah, Jacob Fincham-Dukes, Innes FitzGerald, Sir Brendan Foster, Jason Gardener MBE, Phoebe Gill, Neil Gourley, Robbie Grabarz, Dai Greene, Sally Gunnell OBE, Toby Harries, David Hemery CBE, Louie Hinchliffe, Sophie Hitchon, Keely Hodgkinson MBE, Dame Kelly Holmes, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Zharnel Hughes, Georgia Hunter Bell, Tim Hutchings, Colin Jackson CBE, Katarina Johnson-Thompson MBE, Hannah Kelly, Josh Kerr, Richard Kilty, Morgan Lake, Imani- Lara Lansiquot, Dame Denise Lewis, Mark Lewis-Francis MBE, Scott Lincoln, Christian Malcolm, Eamonn Martin, Jenny Meadows, Kissiwaa Mensah, Eilish McColgan, Liz McColgan MBE, Katharine Merry, George Mills, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, David Moorcroft OBE, Laura Muir, Ashleigh Nelson, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Daryll Neita, Jade O’Dowda, Christine Ohuruogu MBE, Victoria Ohuruogu, Lawrence Okoye, Anyika Onuora, Alan Pascoe MBE, Ben Pattison, Jo Pavey MBE, Asha Philip, Andrew Pozzi, Reece Prescod, Charlotte Purdue, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Sam Reardon, Jemma Reekie, Michael Rimmer, Martyn Rooney, Greg Rutherford MBE, Tessa Sanderson CBE, Goldie Sayers, Wendy Sly MBE, Katie Snowden, Kelly Sotherton MBE, Andrew Steele, Danny Talbot, Iwan Thomas MBE, Chris Thompson, Daley Thompson CBE, Andy Turner, Laura Turner-Alleyne, Steph Twell, Lorraine Ugen, Laura Weightman, and Jake Wightman.