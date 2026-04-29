UAE exits OPEC: What it means for Singapore and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: When the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday (April 28) that it was leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which it had been part of for more than 50 years, this understandably made the headlines amid the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East that has caused widespread global impacts.

Nevertheless, many analysts say that the short-term impact of the UAE’s decision is limited. Over the long term, however, the announcement is likely to be potentially important for oil prices and market stability.

This is important for Southeast Asia, including Singapore, because it affects the price of energy, which translates to changes in transport costs, which in turn affect people’s daily expenses.

While there is likely to be no noticeable change in daily life, over the long-term, the UAE’s decision may result in lower fuel and transport costs, and the region could benefit from cheaper logistics and trade flows. However, more volatility in the price of oil may also be expected.

Leaving OPEC

The conflict in the Middle East started on Feb 28, when the United States and Israel began bombing Iran. It has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint over which a fifth of the world’s energy needs transit.

The war in Iran has caused OPEC’s oil production to fall by 27%, which translates to 7.88 million barrels a day. This is the largest supply collapse OPEC has seen in the past few decades, The Guardian reported.

For the UAE, one of the most heavily-targeted countries by Iran’s retaliation, oil production decreased by 44% last month. The Emirati government said it was leaving OPEC in order to increase its oil production and meet the market’s long-term needs. Adnoc, which is run by the state, said that it is able to increase proaction from 3.4 million barrels each day before Feb 28 to 5 million barrels by 2027.

What this means for Asia

As Asia is the world’s largest oil-importing region, it is very sensitive to price changes. If the UAE is indeed able to pump more oil in the coming years and add to the global supply, this could mean lower oil prices or volatility in the market, with some analysts estimating that the price of oil could drop between US$5 and US$10 (S$6.39 and S$12.77) per barrel.

When oil prices drop, it means the cheaper importation of fuel, which in turn means reduced electricity, manufacturing, and aviation costs.

Furthermore, with trade and shipping being important to Southeast Asia, cheaper fuel could reduce global shipping costs, which is advantageous for trade flows to the region. Also, as Southeast Asia is heavily export-driven, especially in terms of electronics and manufacturing, lower logistics costs can boost competitiveness, which is also beneficial.

However, the UAE leaving OPEC also means weaker coordination, which could cause more swings in the price of oil, not just lower prices

What it means specifically for Singapore

In Southeast Asia, Singapore is a special case because it’s not just a consumer, it’s a major oil trading and refining hub.

In terms of everyday life in Singapore, changes in fuel prices are apt to be felt in terms of pump prices for car owners, electricity tariffs, airfares and shipping costs, and, as transport costs are affected, food prices as well.

As for businesses, Singapore may actually benefit from the UAE’s separation from OPEC, as it gives the city-state more trading opportunities. Furthermore, with Singapore being a global oil hub, it is to be noted as well that volatility often increases trading activity and margins.

How soon will the world be affected by the UAE’s choice?

Analysts are saying that the Emirati government’s division is unlikely to be felt quite yet. Reuters quoted HSBC saying on April 28 that it will have a “limited near-term impact” due to the current closure of the Strait of Hormuz. An increase in the UAE’s oil supply will most likely be a gradual one over the next 12 to 18 months. /TISG

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