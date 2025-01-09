UNITED STATES: The United States continues its decline in global mobility, with its passport now ranked ninth on the Henley Passport Index.

According to Forbes, this marks a significant fall from its previous position as a top contender, with the U.S. passport now offering visa-free access to just 186 destinations.

In comparison, citizens of Singapore, the world’s top passport, can travel to 195 destinations without a visa.

The U.S. has steadily dropped from the top spot it held in 2014, when it shared the No. 1 rank with the United Kingdom. The latest rankings highlight the growing disparity between the U.S. and other global powers, particularly as countries like Singapore and Japan maintain their dominance.

Declining U.S. mobility and global openness

The drop in U.S. passport power is closely tied to its lack of reciprocity in visa agreements. While U.S. citizens can travel to 186 countries without a visa, the U.S. itself offers visa-free entry to only 46 countries, putting it at No. 84 on the Henley Openness Index.

This discrepancy is a key factor in the U.S.’ lower standing compared to other nations. Experts suggest that political shifts, especially the rise of inward-looking policies like “America First”, have hindered the nation’s global mobility.

Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, points to the political narrative that isolates the U.S. from broader international engagement, which could have long-term consequences on the country’s soft power and global standing.

China’s rise and the shift in global power dynamics

While the U.S. has seen its mobility stagnate, China’s passport power has soared. Over the past decade, China has climbed significantly on the Henley Passport Index, moving from No. 94 in 2015 to No. 60 in 2025.

The country’s passport now offers visa-free access to over 40 destinations than it did 10 years ago, and China has been increasingly open to granting visa-free entry to other nations. This shift signals a broader trend of China gaining more influence in global mobility, which contrasts with the U.S.’s declining position.

As Chinese citizens enjoy greater travel freedom, experts predict that Asia will continue to gain soft power, further challenging the U.S.’ global leadership.

A broader trend in global mobility

The decline of the U.S. passport is part of a larger trend in global mobility. The Henley Passport Index reveals that 22 of the world’s 199 passports have dropped in ranking over the past decade, with Venezuela seeing the most significant fall.

Countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Vanuatu have also seen their rankings slip. In contrast, passports from European and Asian countries such as Japan, Germany, Finland, and Spain have consistently remained strong, with multiple countries tied for third place.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with its citizens facing severe restrictions on international travel.

This shift in global mobility highlights not only changes in political and economic dynamics but also the growing influence of countries with increasingly open borders.

As the U.S. faces challenges in maintaining its passport power, the global landscape continues to evolve with new centres of influence.