Photo: USTA
Sports
2 min.Read

U.S. Open’s Arthur Ashe Stadium will undergo $800 million major renovation

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the U.S. Open, will undergo a full-scale renovation as part of an $800 million renovation to the U.S. Open’s Queens campus. This project highlights a top-to-bottom modernisation of the stadium and an additional player performance centre. 

The construction at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre will be done in phases to make sure the 2025 and 2026 tournaments will not be disrupted. It is expected to be finished by the 2027 U.S. Open. 

USTA mentioned that this project is the biggest investment made in the history of the U.S. Open, and it will be fully paid for with its own funds, and no public or taxpayer money will be used. 

Lew Sherr, USTA’s CEO and Executive Director, expressed in a statement, “This project enables us to maintain the greatest stage in tennis – Arthur Ashe Stadium, which was constructed more than 25 years ago, and modernise it in a way that will set it up for the next 25 years.” 

He added, “It also provides us the opportunity to give the players that compete in that stadium an unparalleled space that will enable them to perform at their best and enjoy a higher level of luxury and comfort while they are off the court.”

Moreover, USTA’s chairman and president, Brian Vahaly, shared, “This is an incredibly exciting moment for our sport and for the US Open… We’re proud to unveil the largest single investment in the history of this event, a multi-year transformation that will elevate the experience for every fan, player and partner who enters the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. The upgrades to Arthur Ashe stadium, alongside a new state-of-the-art player Performance Centre, will ensure that the world’s premier tennis venue will excel for generations to come.”

What to expect from the newly renovated stadium? 

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is going to have big upgrades, which include a new “grand entrance,” alongside an additional 2,000 seats at the courtside level, and two new levels of luxury suites.

It will also have better concourses, dining areas, and retail shops, as it is the largest tennis stadium in the world. 

Moreover, a new two-story Player Performance Centre will be established at a cost of $250 million. It will have larger indoor and outdoor workout and warm-up spaces, improved dining areas for athletes, and redesigned locker rooms with a “spa-like” feel.

This renovation announcement comes seven years after the USTA finished a previous five-year project that cost $600 million. The new Louis Armstrong Stadium, with a seating capacity of over 14,000 and a retractable roof, opened in 2018, replacing the original 1978 version.

It is worth remembering that in 2024, the U.S. Open set a new attendance record by welcoming over one million fans. In 2025, the tournament’s main draw will be extended to 15 days, which will allow space for at least 70,000 more fans.

