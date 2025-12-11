// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 11, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: AI Image Generator
International
2 min.Read

U.S.-Indonesia trade deal on brink of collapse amid allegations of Jakarta backtracking

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

The high-profile trade deal between the United States and Indonesia is starting to wobble, with U.S. officials increasingly worried that Jakarta is backing away from what it promised, CNBC reported.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer believes Indonesia is “backtracking” on several commitments it made during negotiations. Indonesian officials, meanwhile, have quietly let Washington know they’re uncomfortable with some of the binding terms and don’t want to be locked into obligations they may struggle to meet. At the centre of the tension is the U.S. view that Indonesia is retreating from pledges to remove non-tariff barriers that affect American industrial and agricultural exports, as well as commitments related to digital trade. Indonesia insists that’s not the case. According to one official, tariff discussions are still moving forward, and nothing major has gone wrong.

The disagreement comes just months after President Donald Trump celebrated the deal as a major win. Announced in mid-July, the agreement rolled back a threatened 32% tariff on Indonesia down to 19%. Trump also said Indonesia had agreed to major purchases — $15 billion worth of U.S. energy, $4.5 billion in American farm goods, and 50 Boeing jets — and promised that U.S. exports into the country would face no tariff or non-tariff barriers at all.

See also  Trump’s gag order hearing takes fiery turn as judge questions legal basis

But now, behind closed doors, the mood appears far less upbeat. Indonesia is now openly saying it can’t fully carry out what it previously agreed to, and wants to renegotiate key commitments so they’re no longer binding. The shift was described as “extremely problematic” for Washington, warning that Indonesia could even jeopardise the entire deal.

This isn’t the first bump in the road. Late last year, Indonesia rejected a so-called “poison pill” clause — something Malaysia had accepted — that would allow the U.S. to cancel the agreement if Indonesia later signed a trade pact Washington didn’t like.

It’s a pattern that has emerged in several Trump-era trade announcements across Asia. When Trump said South Korea would invest $350 billion in the U.S., Seoul pushed back, ultimately agreeing to a mix of cash investments and a large shipbuilding fund. Japan did something similar after Trump claimed the U.S. would take 90% of profits from a proposed $550 billion Japanese investment; Tokyo later clarified that profits would be shared based on each country’s actual contribution.

See also  US Steel: Lael Brainard urges scrutiny on sale, raises concerns

For now, U.S. and Indonesian officials remain in talks — but the future of one of the administration’s most publicised trade wins looks increasingly uncertain.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek reportedly using banned Nvidia Blackwell chips to build upcoming model: The Information

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek has reportedly used...

Woman, 25, asks if she should quit her job for the sake of her career

SINGAPORE: More and more people in Singapore appear to...

Australia teens turn to Lemon8 as under-16 social media ban kicks in

AUSTRALIA: Australia’s teens have turned to Lemon8 after the...

Analysts warn US-China AI gap may shrink further as Trump allows Nvidia to sell H200 chips to China, with US taking 25% cut

US President Donald Trump has approved Nvidia to sell...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //