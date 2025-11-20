U.S. approves nearly $700 million missile sale to Taiwan, marking a week of major arms deals

TAIPEI: The United States has signed off on a nearly US$700 million (S$910 million) sale of an advanced missile defence system to Taiwan, the second major weapons deal announced in just a week. Together, the packages total US$1 billion—a clear signal, Washington says, of its determination to stand by Taiwan as tensions continue to simmer in the region.

The centrepiece of the deal is the NASAMS air-defence system, a name that has become familiar since the system proved its worth protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks. Until now, only Australia and Indonesia have operated NASAMS in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwan will soon join that small club, part of a larger US$2 billion security package unveiled by the U.S. last year.

The Pentagon says defence contractor RTX has been awarded the contract, with the system expected to be fully delivered by 2031.

For Taiwan—facing frequent military flyovers and naval manoeuvres from China—NASAMS represents not just another defence purchase, but a reassuring boost to its ability to protect its skies.

At a business gathering in Taipei, Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador, made Washington’s stance unmistakably clear.

“America’s commitments to Taiwan are rock solid,” he said, adding that the U.S. is backing its promises “with actions” aimed at helping Taiwan maintain “peace through strength.”

Last week’s approval of a US$330 million package of aircraft and fighter jet parts was the first such sale since President Donald Trump took office, and it drew both gratitude from Taipei and irritation from Beijing.

The new U.S. arms deals come at a sensitive moment. China and Japan—already at odds over maritime territory—have seen tensions spike in recent days.

Chinese coast guard vessels sailed near a disputed island chain controlled by Japan over the weekend, prompting Tokyo to lodge formal complaints. Japan also scrambled fighter jets after a Chinese drone flew between Taiwan and the Japanese island of Yonaguni.

Taiwan’s defence minister, Wellington Koo, urged Beijing to rethink its approach. “China should abandon its thinking of using force to resolve things,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to shore up its defences, expanding submarine production and reinforcing its military readiness against what it calls China’s “grey zone” tactics—near-constant military pressure designed to wear down Taiwan’s armed forces.

Despite the absence of official diplomatic ties, U.S. law requires Washington to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.

With the latest arms packages, the U.S. appears bent on demonstrating that support for Taiwan isn’t just about declarations and pronouncements—it’s gradually mirrored in the hardware it delivers.