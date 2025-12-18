U.K. and South Korea seal upgraded trade deal as global trade shifts

LONDON: Britain and South Korea have shaken hands on a newly upgraded free trade deal, a move aimed at bringing the two economies closer together at a moment when global trade feels anything but stable — and still shaped by the aftershocks of Donald Trump’s trade wars.

According to a recent story from Politico, the agreement was signed on Monday at Samsung KX in London by U.K. Trade Minister Chris Bryant and his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Han-koo. It’s the fourth trade deal Britain has struck as it navigates a rapidly changing global trade landscape. U.K. officials say the pact could add £400 million a year to British services exports over time, while keeping tariffs at zero on 98 per cent of goods traded between the two countries.

For South Korea, the deal is about staying agile in a world where old trade rules no longer feel guaranteed. “Korea benefited hugely from globalisation and the WTO-led trading system,” Yeo said. “But that system is shifting. Our priority now is to keep trading, build new partnerships and spread our risk.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer framed the agreement as more than just numbers on a spreadsheet. “From food to TV, music and more, Korean culture already plays a big role in life here in the U.K.,” he said. “Making trade easier between us will help grow the economy — supporting jobs and growth right across the country.”

So who comes out on top? The short answer: a surprisingly wide mix — from electric vehicles and finance to whisky, Guinness and fresh salmon.

Carmakers shift into high gear

Car manufacturers are among the biggest winners. The new deal relaxes the “rules of origin” — the technical thresholds vehicles must meet to qualify for tariff-free treatment after Brexit.

Under the updated agreement, cars made in Britain now need just 25 per cent U.K. content to enter South Korea tariff-free, down from 55 per cent under the previous arrangement. That gives British manufacturers far more freedom to source parts from Europe, China and elsewhere without losing their competitive edge.

“The auto, EV and battery sectors will benefit the most,” Yeo said. “We’ve made the rules much more business-friendly.”

The trade flows show why these matters. In the year to June 2025, South Korea exported £1.9 billion worth of cars to the U.K., while Britain sent about £645 million in vehicles the other way. And the deal isn’t just about selling to each other. “U.K. and Korean companies can also team up to expand into Europe and Asia,” Yeo added.

The city sees an open door

London’s financial sector is also eyeing fresh opportunities. A new investment chapter strengthens protections and could make it easier for money to flow between the two countries. “The U.K. excels in finance, legal services, digital innovation and tech,” Yeo said. “Korea is a manufacturing powerhouse. Together, we can open doors — Korea into Asia, and the U.K. into Europe.”

The deal includes a modern digital trade chapter, similar to those Britain has with CPTPP countries like Japan and Australia. While Korea hasn’t joined the pact yet, it’s pushing hard to do so.

The new rules mean companies won’t be forced to store data locally in South Korea, and governments can’t demand access to proprietary software code. Digital products — from software to music and e-books — will remain duty-free.

That’s good news for British tech, legal and accounting firms operating across both markets. As Yeo put it, “In the age of AI, the potential for deeper cooperation is huge,” pointing to chip designer Arm’s recent move to open a research and training centre in Korea.

Guinness, whisky — and fresh salmon

Beyond boardrooms and factories, the deal also delivers for Britain’s food and drink exporters. Updated rules now cover Guinness, which may be brewed in Ireland but is bottled and packaged in Runcorn.

Scotch whisky makers benefit too. New provisions mean bottles won’t lose their tariff-free status just because they pass through European ports on the way to South Korea.

Fresh food exporters, including salmon producers, will also feel the difference. Streamlined customs processes should cut waiting times at the border — a crucial win when freshness matters.

Still waiting for the fine print

Despite the upbeat mood, the deal isn’t finished yet. The final legal text hasn’t been published, and ratification could take several months.

“Korea’s new administration is only six months old, and we’ve also been focused on our trade talks with the U.S.,” Yeo said. “So this will take some time to formally come into force.”

The agreement must pass legal checks and parliamentary scrutiny in Westminster under the U.K.’s CRaG process before being approved by lawmakers in both countries.

The ultimate deadline is July 2027, when the temporary post-Brexit rollover deal expires. But officials on both sides hope to seal it well before then — locking in new opportunities as the global trade map continues to shift.