// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 15, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Canva Free Image Library
Featured NewsJobs
2 min.Read

‘Two years off the job?’: How layoffs and bad bosses are making Singaporean job seekers extra cautious

A. Aman
By A. Aman

Singapore: Two years without a full-time job is a long time in a city where the cost of living is among the highest in the world. For some, it’s a sign of the labour market’s realities, and for others, it’s a deliberate choice in the face of toxic work environments.

On r/askSingapore, a recent discussion peeled back the layers behind why some Singaporeans  are still looking for meaningful work after one to two years.

One commenter described a friend who had taken a break from work to care for a child. When they tried to return, they hoped to match their previous salary. It didn’t happen and as the months ticked on, the gap between what they used to earn and what they could now command only widened.

From fresh graduates to mid-career professionals, many emphasised a shift in values. The traditional trade-off for many older Singaporeans — long hours, taking calls on weekends, and tolerating toxic bosses for the sake of stability doesn’t hold the same appeal for the new generation.

See also  ‘Don’t skimp on soft skills’: Singaporean highlights key to staying competitive in today’s job market

“It’s less of ‘I want a cushy, comfortable, high-paying job,’” one commenter wrote, “and more of ‘If the company can [short-change] my parents and me over, I’m not going to benefit them anymore.’”

This generation grew up watching their parents give everything — bodies, time, sometimes even their health to companies that rewarded loyalty with eventual layoffs, or eroded it through diminishing payoffs.

One story in the thread captured the lasting scars such experiences can leave. The commenter had ignored red flags at a new job, only for the entire company to be retrenched “for business reasons” as operations were moved overseas.

“Some of my ex-colleagues have yet to recover from this, mentally and financially. And in a way, I have also yet to,” they admitted.

Now, they treat every small red flag from the interview to early workplace as a potential warning.

To many netizens, a one or two-year job search might look like an inflated self-esteem. But threads like this shine an alternative perspective — many are not waiting for the perfect job, but for safety and the assurance that they won’t walk into a workplace that drains them dry, only to discard them.

See also  'Entry-level jobs are disappearing — what can younger Singaporeans do to stay competitive?’ Man asks

In a labour market where retrenchments can come without warning, where the promise of loyalty has worn thin, perhaps the caution exercised by those abstaining from certain work environments is not indulgence, but self-preservation.

Since Covid-19, many have lived through the shock of seeing their livelihood vanish.

Holding out for the right fit isn’t just about wanting a meaningful job but about making sure you don’t lose your sanity and peace in the process.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man argues with ATM user for taking too long, Singaporeans side with him

SINGAPORE: After a man got upset with another man...

Elderly woman who pinched & hurt her helper with a nail clipper charged with abuse

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old woman who injured a domestic helper...

Photo of tourists sleeping near Jewel Rain Vortex upsets S’poreans

SINGAPORE: When a photo of people sleeping on benches...

ICA finds over 4,600 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden among bottled drinks in Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What looked like a normal delivery of bottled...

Business

Malaysia’s Interior Ministry chief inspects RTS Link sites ahead of 2027 opening

JOHOR BAHRU: The Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of...

Singapore firms DBS and Sea Limited surpass US$100B market cap for first time

SINGAPORE: For the first time, two Singapore companies—DBS Group...

Johor’s data centre boom set to drive 18-fold surge in water demand, pushing shift to reclaimed wastewater

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s transformation into Malaysia’s data centre capital...

‘Don’t start a business—buy one’: How Flippa helps Singaporeans become entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE: Plenty of Singaporeans want to be entrepreneurs. And...

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore