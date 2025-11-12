Two women, two visions: Taiwan stands at a political crossroads

TAIWAN: Taiwan is on the verge of a captivating political face-off. As the island gears up for next year’s elections — determining who will be the leaders in all 22 administrative regions — two women have stepped into the limelight, each representing starkly different visions for the country. Their rise reflects not just party politics but also the widening divide in how Taiwanese people see their future.

Cheng Li-wun: The KMT’s bold, controversial voice

Cheng Li-wun, 55, has just become the chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s oldest and most powerful opposition party. It’s a role she won by the slimmest of margins — 50.1 per cent of the vote on 18 October — but one she seems determined to make her own. Known for her energy and willingness to challenge the old guard, Cheng promises to revitalise a party that has struggled to reclaim the presidency since 2016.

Her proposals to China and even to Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with compliments to contentious historical figures, have drawn condemnation both locally and overseas. She speaks single-mindedly about resolution and compromise across the Taiwan Strait, but her grandiloquence threatens to alienate voters who distrust Beijing’s influence. To her followers, she is an audacious reformer; to others, she is a divisive figure, testing the limits of how far the KMT can push its message.

Hsiao Bi-khim: A steady hand on the world stage

On the other side of the spectrum is Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim, also in her mid-50s, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Born in Japan to an American mother, Hsiao has spent her career balancing firmness with diplomacy. In November, she made history as the first Taiwanese vice-president to address the European Parliament, earning cheers, thumbs up, a vote of confidence, and a standing ovation for speaking out against growing repression.

Hsiao’s strength lies in her ability to communicate Taiwan’s positions with clarity, precision, and diplomacy. Where Cheng thrives on bold statements and media clashes, Hsiao builds consensus, appealing to both the international community and Taiwan’s more conservative voters. Analysts say her style resonates widely, making her a credible and trustworthy candidate for higher office while navigating the complexities of cross-strait relations.

Economics, inequality, and the voter mood

While the island’s tech and semiconductor sectors thrive, much of the population outside these industries feels left behind. Wages barely keep pace with inflation, and tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs have disappeared this year.

For many citizens, frustration with limited opportunities, stagnant wages, and job insecurity may outweigh concerns about peace or ideology, giving Cheng a potential opening despite her provocative yet divisive stances. Conversely, Hsiao’s steady leadership and international stature may appeal to voters seeking stability and global recognition.

Taiwan now faces a pivotal election, where two sharply contrasting styles of leadership collide. How voters respond will not only shape Taiwan’s government in the coming years but also determine its standing on the international stage.