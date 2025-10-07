Two women arrested for selling 250 fake luxury items online worth $42,000

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 37 and 48, have recently been arrested for their alleged involvement in selling counterfeit luxury goods online. The authorities found out that these women have more than 250 items, which include luxury bags, wallets, sunglasses, and pouches, that were on sale, and the estimated street value of these goods is more than $42,000.

The Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted the raids in the vicinity of Tampines Street 62 and Chai Chee Road. Police investigations are still ongoing, and they stated that they would not hesitate to act against those people who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and customers.

Under the Trade Marks Act 1998, anyone who is found in possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade can have a fine of up to $100,000 and/or can be imprisoned for up to five years.

What are counterfeit goods, and how to avoid them?

Counterfeit goods are most commonly known as fake products that use a brand’s name or logo without permission. These fake products can use names or logos that are very similar to the original ones, and these can confuse people into thinking they are buying the authentic brand.

Most of the time, customers find it very difficult to differentiate a counterfeit product because it looks identical to the real one, but it is possible to avoid these kinds of goods. Identifying counterfeit items can be done by thoroughly checking the labels, materials, and the smallest details of the product and comparing these to the original ones.

Furthermore, a big warning sign that people should be aware of is the price range of the product. If the item is offered at a much cheaper price than what people would actually pay in an official store, it is more likely a fake item. The most commonly counterfeited goods are bags, clothes, perfumes, and shoes from luxury brands.

In Singapore, the offences of selling counterfeit goods include reselling these fake products, counterfeiting the trademark, and applying a trademark to a good. Moreover, buying counterfeit goods is illegal if the purchaser has the intention of selling, trading, or manufacturing these fake items.

However, buying for the sake of personal use is not illegal, but it can be confiscated. If an individual buys them overseas and tries to bring them into Singapore, the authorities may take them away when they enter the country.