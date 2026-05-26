Two Singaporeans among 8 men of various nationalities were arrested in KL hotel raid after 1 Malaysian man was reported dead

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Malaysian police have arrested eight men after a raid at a luxury hotel near Kuala Lumpur (KL) Sentral, following the death of a 31-year-old Malaysian man who was brought to the hospital unconscious.

Early reports from local media said two Singaporeans were among those detained. However, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) later clarified to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that, based on its understanding, only one of the eight arrested was Singaporean.

The arrests came after authorities received a report that a man had died shortly after arriving at Kuala Lumpur Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Hotel raid followed death report

According to Malaysian media reports cited by CNA, police moved into the hotel room at about 4 am after gathering intelligence linked to suspected drug activity.

Brickfields district police chief Hoo Chang Hook said officers from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department carried out the operation at the room where the deceased had been staying.

Police detained eight men from different countries. Reports identified them as two Malaysians, one Singaporean, and individuals from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China.

Authorities also recovered a small amount of suspected ketamine and several pills believed to be ecstasy. All eight have been remanded for three days to assist investigations under Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act.

Cause of death still under investigation

Police said the deceased had lost consciousness before being taken to the emergency department. Initial findings suggested that a friend had helped him out of the hotel room at about 3.10 am before he headed to the hospital.

A post-mortem has been completed, though laboratory results are still pending. For now, Malaysian police have classified the case as a sudden death. As of now, investigators haven’t publicly tied the death to any confirmed cause while waiting for medical findings.

Singaporean authorities are working closely with the Malaysian authorities

A CNB spokesperson said Singapore is aware that a Singaporean was among those arrested in Malaysia over suspected drug-related offences. The agency added that it will support Malaysian authorities where needed and declined further comment while investigations continue.

Cross-border cases involving Singaporeans have legal systems and penalties that differ across countries. Cases like this also show how fast routine travel can become a matter for multiple agencies once criminal investigations begin.

For the time being, questions remain unanswered, including what led to the man’s death and whether charges will eventually follow. Early reports can also change as facts are checked and updated, identities confirmed, and investigations move forward.