Two Singaporean women accused of shoplifting clothes worth over RM1,000 in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Two young women, believed to be Singaporeans, have been accused of stealing clothes worth more than RM1,000 (about S$305) from clothing stores in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

According to a report by China Press, the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Friday (Sep 19). One of the targeted stores was “Megumi’s Room,” located at Eco Botanic in Iskandar Puteri.

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects pretending to browse clothes in front of a mirror before entering a fitting room with a pair of shorts and a top. However, when she emerged, she was only holding the top.

Another video clip captured both women making gestures in front of the mirror while carrying clothes into the fitting room and later secretly stashing them into a bag.

In an apparent attempt to avoid suspicion, one of the women proceeded to make a legitimate purchase using a credit card. However, the entire process had already been recorded on CCTV.

The business owner of Megumi’s Room told the media that she had lodged a police report over the theft. She said the two women, aged between 25 and 28, stole seven pieces of clothing from her store, causing losses estimated at RM700 (S$213). She added that, based on their accents, the Touch ’n Go cards they used, which were linked to Singaporean phone numbers, and confirmation from police that they held Singaporean passports, the suspects appeared to be Singapore citizens.

However, the store owner later told Channel 8 that the woman involved eventually made payment and that the issue with her shop had been resolved.

Despite this, the women are suspected of stealing from two other outlets, including BackStreet Muse and Hi Style at Paradigm Mall. Hi Style had reportedly been targeted twice before.

Since the Megumi’s Room owner posted a “wanted notice” of the two women on social media, other store owners have come forward with similar experiences. One owner revealed that he caught two women stealing, but they claimed the items had “accidentally fallen into their bag”. They returned the clothes, and no further action was taken. However, he did not expect them to continue shoplifting at other stores.

Police investigations are ongoing.